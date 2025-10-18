Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Hints at Possible Trump-Putin Summit in Hungary

Kremlin Hints at Possible Trump-Putin Summit in Hungary


2025-10-18 02:29:23
(MENAFN) The Kremlin confirmed on Friday that a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump might occur in Hungary in the near future.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the gathering "could indeed take place within two weeks or a little later."

Speaking at a media briefing in Moscow, he emphasized that "there's a general understanding that there's no need to put anything off."

President Trump had previously acknowledged that such a summit might be scheduled in Budapest in the next couple of weeks, following talks between senior officials from both nations. He described his phone call with Putin on Thursday as "very productive."

According to Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov, the conversation between the two leaders was “very substantive, yet also extremely frank and confidential.”

Ushakov mentioned that both presidents considered organizing another direct meeting and agreed that their respective teams would promptly begin planning for a summit, with Budapest being considered as a possible location.

Peskov informed journalists that the selection of Hungary as the venue was a joint decision. However, the specifics of President Putin’s travel plans for the encounter have not been finalized.

Commenting on why Hungary was chosen, Peskov explained that the nation holds a "unique position in terms of its sovereignty and in defending its own interests," given its membership in both NATO and the EU.

He added that while both leaders are open to meeting in person, any arrangements must progress in a structured manner.

The next steps will begin with discussions between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

