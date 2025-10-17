Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton Surrenders To Authorities, Faces 18 Federal Charges

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton surrendered to federal authorities on Friday after being indicted on 18 counts related to the unlawful handling of classified information, U.S. media reported.

According to The Washington Post, the charges include eight counts of illegal transmission of national defense information and ten counts of unauthorized retention of classified documents, some marked“Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information.”

Prosecutors allege Bolton, who served under then-President Donald Trump from April 2018 to August 2025, misused his position to transmit more than 1,000 pages of sensitive notes and daily briefings to two unauthorized relatives via personal emails and messaging apps.

A Politico report said Bolton allegedly used non-official accounts to send files containing information on weapons of mass destruction, despite being aware of strict security protocols. FBI agents raided his Maryland home in August 2025, seizing smartphones, folders labeled“Trump I–IV,” and a file titled“Remarks and Reflections on Allied Strikes.”

Investigators said Bolton's emails were later hacked by a foreign actor, believed to be linked to Iran, worsening the breach. FBI Director Christopher Wray stated that Bolton“used personal accounts to transmit highly classified material and stored documents insecurely at home - a direct violation of federal law.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said,“No one is above the law. Endangering national security will be met with accountability.”

Bolton, who has not yet entered a plea, could face decades in prison if convicted. The case marks one of the most high-profile national security prosecutions in recent U.S. history, reigniting debate over the handling of classified materials by senior officials.

