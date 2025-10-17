Introducing Lightspark Grid: Real-Time Global Money Movement, Powered By Bitcoin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the last three years, Lightspark has been building the most advanced global money movement platform on top of Bitcoin. Real-time. Borderless. At the lowest cost possible. Now, Lightspark is opening Lightspark Grid up to developers, banks, wallets, and financial institutions everywhere.

With Lightspark Grid, Lightspark has real-time connectivity to and from 65 countries, connecting over 14,000 banks, mobile money providers, and wallets, serving 5.6 billion people across a combined $93 trillion in GDP.

And it's all interoperable through real-time invisible Bitcoin settlement. Invisible, because in most cases, payors and payees don't even know they're using Bitcoin to move value on the internet.

18 months ago, Lightspark took a first step to make this possible by building and open-sourcing the Universal Money Address standard, which is now used by banks to offer seamless, real-time, fiat-based global payments to their customers.

But now Lightspark is taking it further.

Meet Lightspark Grid: One API Platform to Build the Future of Payments

Lightspark Grid is a new developer platform: unbundled, modular, and built for global money movement at internet scale.

Lightspark Grid lets any app, service, or institution move money in real time–fiat to fiat, fiat to stablecoins, fiat to Bitcoin, stablecoins to Bitcoin, stablecoins to stablecoins, and Bitcoin to Bitcoin. It's the connective tissue between the closed systems of the past and the open financial internet Lightspark is building.

Here's what people can do with Lightspark Grid:



Move liquidity between global bank accounts in seconds, not days.

Instantly pay contractors, creators, or affiliates anywhere in the world.

Build cashback and rewards in Bitcoin or stablecoins-no need to touch custody or compliance.

Optimize treasury by rebalancing seamlessly between fiat, stablecoins, and Bitcoin. Move from fiat to Bitcoin, Bitcoin to fiat, or stablecoin to stablecoin, instantly.



Whether you're a neobank, a global marketplace, a wallet, or a company needing to move money globally, Lightspark Grid offers one unified API surface to move money across the world in real time with unprecedented ease.

And if a use case doesn't touch Bitcoin? That's fine, too. Lightspark Grid is modular; use what's needed, abstract what's not. Lightspark built full fiat on/off-ramps so companies can benefit from Bitcoin-native rails without needing to hold or integrate Bitcoin.

Why Lightspark Grid Matters

Lightspark Grid is not just another payment API. It's a fundamentally new layer:



Real-time and 24/7. Always on, never batch.

Low cost. Internet-native settlement.

Global. 65 countries and counting.

Interoperable. Banks, wallets, and money networks, all connected.

Open. Lightspark Grid runs on the most open and neutral money network, Bitcoin.

Developer-first. Clean, simple APIs with usable docs. Scalable. Micro transactions or high-volume flows.



Lightspark Grid connects financial systems that were never designed to talk to each other and makes money move like data.

Lightspark believes in a world where money moves as freely as email. Lightspark Grid is how everyone gets there.

For companies building the future of finance, or for those that simply want a better, faster, cheaper way to move money around the world-start building with Lightspark Grid today at lightspark

Lightspark has just scratched the surface. Treasury, identity, compliance, and more are coming soon.

Build the future of money, together.



