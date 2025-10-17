Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan's Former PM Tomiichi Murayama, Famous For WW2 Apology, Dies Aged 101: Reports

Japan's Former PM Tomiichi Murayama, Famous For WW2 Apology, Dies Aged 101: Reports


2025-10-17 05:42:17
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Japan's former prime minister Tomiichi Murayama, famous for making a statement apologising over World War II, died Friday aged 101, media reports said.

Murayama, in office from 1994-1996, issued the 1995 statement on the 50th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, in which he expressed "deep remorse" over Japan's atrocities in Asia.

MENAFN17102025000049011007ID1110210369

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search