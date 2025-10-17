Media City Qatar Announces Support For Two Original Drama Productions At MIPCOM Cannes 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of its content development support programs, Media City Qatar announced at MIPCOM Cannes 2025, the world's largest market for television and streaming content, its support for the production of two original scripted drama series, 'When I Saw and Behind the Scenes', in collaboration with ImagiQ Productions, one of the companies licensed within its ecosystem. Both series will be filmed in Qatar and Lebanon and are scheduled to air in 2026, underscoring Media City Qatar's commitment to positioning the country as a creative hub for high-end, globally resonant productions.

An announcement was made from Media City Qatar's stand at MIPCOM in the presence of renowned regional talent including Dima Kandalaft, Mohamad Al Ahmad, and Aimée Sayah. As an institutional and promotional supporter, Media City Qatar's continues to support original Arabic content with international appeal while strengthening its role as a hub for high-end storytelling from the region.

Addressing the importance of creative industries to the economy, Chairman of Media City Qatar H E Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani said:“Media and creativity are pillars of progress. Our task is to grow an industry that advances Qatar's vision for diversification and cultural leadership, positioning the country as a place where world-class work is made. Through original productions and global collaboration, Media City Qatar is shaping a creative economy where stories made in Qatar reach audiences everywhere and build a lasting legacy.”

Speaking on the announcement, CEO of Media City Qatar Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori said:“Announcing these productions at MIPCOM Cannes, the world's leading stage for television and streaming content, reflects Media City Qatar's belief that stories from the Arab world deserve to stand alongside the best in global entertainment. When I Saw and Behind the Scenes are part of a larger mission to elevate Arabic-language content, nurture the talent behind it, and share our region's creativity with audiences everywhere.”

CEO of ImagiQ Rony Jazzar added:“We are proud to collaborate with Media City Qatar on When I Saw and Behind the Scenes, two productions that showcase the strength and creativity of regional storytelling. By working with exceptional talent from across the Arab world and filming in Qatar and Lebanon, we are contributing to stories that will resonate with audiences everywhere while highlighting the region's growing capacity for world-class production. This partnership is about setting new benchmarks for Arabic drama and paving the way for more original content from the region to reach international platforms.”