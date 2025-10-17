Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Marwah Studios Hosts Payal Pratap Singh For AAFT Fashion And Design Orientation

Marwah Studios Hosts Payal Pratap Singh For AAFT Fashion And Design Orientation


2025-10-17 02:05:52
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The prestigious AAFT School of Fashion and Design and the AAFT School of Interior Design welcomed their new batch of students at the Orientation Program 2025, held at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The event featured renowned fashion designer Payal Pratap Singh as the distinguished guest, who addressed the students and shared her professional journey and insights into the world of design.

In her motivating address, Payal Pratap Singh spoke about the power of creativity, the importance of innovation in fashion and interiors, and the need for perseverance to succeed in the competitive design industry. She encouraged students to nurture their individuality and embrace originality as they embark on their academic journey.

On the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, congratulated the fresh batch of students and emphasized the role of design in shaping lifestyles and cultures. He highlighted AAFT's commitment to nurturing global professionals in the fields of fashion and interiors with world-class education and exposure.

As a mark of honor and recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented Payal Pratap Singh with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC) for her remarkable contribution to the world of fashion and design.

The orientation concluded with interactive sessions, inspiring the new students to begin their creative journey at AAFT with passion and determination.

Company:-Marwah Studios

User:- Sanjay Shah

Email:[email protected]

Phone:-+91-1204831143


Other articles by AAFT

MENAFN17102025003198003206ID1110209686

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search