403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Marwah Studios Hosts Payal Pratap Singh For AAFT Fashion And Design Orientation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The prestigious AAFT School of Fashion and Design and the AAFT School of Interior Design welcomed their new batch of students at the Orientation Program 2025, held at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The event featured renowned fashion designer Payal Pratap Singh as the distinguished guest, who addressed the students and shared her professional journey and insights into the world of design.
In her motivating address, Payal Pratap Singh spoke about the power of creativity, the importance of innovation in fashion and interiors, and the need for perseverance to succeed in the competitive design industry. She encouraged students to nurture their individuality and embrace originality as they embark on their academic journey.
On the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, congratulated the fresh batch of students and emphasized the role of design in shaping lifestyles and cultures. He highlighted AAFT's commitment to nurturing global professionals in the fields of fashion and interiors with world-class education and exposure.
As a mark of honor and recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented Payal Pratap Singh with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC) for her remarkable contribution to the world of fashion and design.
The orientation concluded with interactive sessions, inspiring the new students to begin their creative journey at AAFT with passion and determination.
Other articles by AAFT
In her motivating address, Payal Pratap Singh spoke about the power of creativity, the importance of innovation in fashion and interiors, and the need for perseverance to succeed in the competitive design industry. She encouraged students to nurture their individuality and embrace originality as they embark on their academic journey.
On the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, congratulated the fresh batch of students and emphasized the role of design in shaping lifestyles and cultures. He highlighted AAFT's commitment to nurturing global professionals in the fields of fashion and interiors with world-class education and exposure.
As a mark of honor and recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented Payal Pratap Singh with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC) for her remarkable contribution to the world of fashion and design.
The orientation concluded with interactive sessions, inspiring the new students to begin their creative journey at AAFT with passion and determination.
Company:-Marwah Studios
User:- Sanjay Shah
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment