SSU: 16 Agents Spying For Russia Sentenced To Long Prison Terms

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing the 3rd Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Main Office in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

“Based on SSU materials, 16 traitors who worked for enemy intelligence in eastern Ukraine have been sentenced to eight years to life in prison... These individuals coordinated missile strikes, spied on the Armed Forces, and collected intelligence to prepare enemy attacks in the rear,” the statement reads.

The 16 collaborators were convicted under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, receiving 8–15 years in prison. One female participant was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Two residents of Kramatorsk district received 15-year sentences for passing coordinates of military and civilian infrastructure to Russian intelligence. One provided data on a military hospital and airfield housing Ukrainian troops and civilians, while the other gathered information on camouflaged positions of Ukrainian units, command posts, and firing positions. The enemy used this intelligence for missile strikes and guided bombs.

Most of the exposed traitors were active users of social networks banned in Ukraine and pro-Russian Telegram channels, which drew the attention of Russian intelligence.

Another Donetsk resident, a supporter of Kremlin propaganda, collected data on Ukrainian troop deployments and transmitted coordinates of Sloviansk TPP to the invaders. Authorities found a draft application to join the so-called DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) People's Militia at his home. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The SSU also dismantled an intelligence network in Pokrovsk district. The agents acted independently but shared a common liaison in the temporarily occupied territory passing information on Ukrainian military equipment movements. One agent from Selidove was sentenced in 2024 to 15 years in prison.

The harshest sentence – life imprisonment with property confiscation – was given to a network member who coordinated enemy artillery strikes. According to investigators, she was recruited by the FSB through her son, who serves in the occupying forces. In autumn 2023, Russian strikes based on her coordinates hit the residential sector of Kurakhivka, killing one woman and injuring two others.

The SSU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions continues comprehensive operations, under the supervision of prosecutors, to detect and hold enemy agents accountable.

