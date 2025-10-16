403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/CHF Forecast 16/10: Bulls Defend Critical Zone (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The British pound rallied in the early hours of Wednesday trading to reach the 1.07 level. However, we have given those gains back and we now find ourselves near the 1.0650 level again, forming an inverted hammer. When you look at the longer term chart, you can see just how important the area between 1.0650 and 1.06 is as far as support is concerned. Therefore I'm at least willing to take a flyer on this, recognizing that odds are somewhat against me in this current environment, but I do recognize that the risk of reward certainly lines up quite nicely.
I think ultimately that could be the saving grace of the British pound against the Swiss franc. But at this point in time, it's obvious that we just don't have a lot of upward trajectory. I think we're just bumping along the bottom here, trying to find a reason to get bullish.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSooner or later, something will come along and that might be more of a risk on type of headline that people go running into this pair to take advantage of. After all, nobody likes paying swap at the end of every day for a longer term trade. This is a very clear situation of risk appetite getting eviscerated out there.Want to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of the best FX brokers in Switzerland to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment