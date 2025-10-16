403
Government of France’s PM survives first no-confidence vote
(MENAFN) France’s reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has narrowly guided his government through its first no-confidence vote, with the motion failing to secure the 289 votes needed to topple the administration.
The motion, introduced by the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, received 271 votes in favor and 18 against, resulting in its rejection by the National Assembly. Another no-confidence proposal, this time from the far-right National Rally (RN), is expected to come to a vote soon, though it too is not anticipated to pass.
Olivier Faure, head of the Socialist Party, stated that his group would refrain from backing any censure motion “as long as Parliament is respected.” The party’s position followed Lecornu’s recent announcement that the implementation of the controversial 2023 pension reform would be postponed until the next presidential election — a key demand from the left-wing opposition.
Originally pushed through under former Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the pension reform aims to gradually raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64, sparking massive nationwide strikes and months of social unrest.
Lecornu, who returned to office last week after resigning amid political turmoil, told lawmakers he plans to introduce legislation this fall to formally freeze the pension changes until January 2028.
