French Court Maintains Political Ban on Far-Right Leader Marine Le Pen

2025-10-16 04:18:24
(MENAFN) France’s highest administrative tribunal on Wednesday dismissed far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s bid to halt the immediate enforcement of a five-year political disqualification following her corruption conviction.

The Council of State reviewed Le Pen’s appeal against a lower court ruling that prevents her from holding elected positions, French media reported. The tribunal affirmed the original judgment, confirming the ban’s instant implementation.

In March, the Paris Criminal Court convicted Le Pen of embezzling European Union funds, sentencing her to four years—two suspended and two under electronic surveillance—and imposing a €100,000 ($116,491) fine. The court also issued a five-year ban on running for public office.

While Le Pen will not serve prison time, her legal team has appealed the conviction. Additionally, she requested an interim suspension of the political ban from the European Court of Human Rights, but the court rejected that plea on July 9.

