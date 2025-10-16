Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Irayple Attended The Edge AI And Intelligent Control Technology Industry Forum


(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- iRAYPLE participated in the "Smart Control for the Future – Edge AI and Intelligent Control Technology Industry Forum," successfully held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The forum was held concurrently with the SEMI-e Shenzhen International Semiconductor Exhibition, the 2025 Integrated Circuit Industry Innovation Expo, and the CIOE China International Optoelectronic Exposition, bringing together leading enterprises from the fields of Machine Vision, Mobile Robot to explore the latest innovations and applications of Edge AI in intelligent control.

At the event, Mr. Lan Song, CTO of iRAYPLE South China, delivered a keynote speech titled "AI Empowering Smart Manufacturing: AI Deep Learning Driving Efficient Visual Applications." In his address, Mr. Song discussed the innovative integration of AI deep learning with machine vision, sharing insights into the challenges of industrial vision in complex manufacturing environments and the opportunities for intelligent transformation. He highlighted that the deep convergence of AI and machine vision technologies is reshaping the paradigm of industrial inspection and serving as a key enabler of digital transformation in manufacturing.

As a technology-driven enterprise committed to innovation and industry empowerment, iRAYPLE continues to support manufacturers in their intelligent transformation journey through independent R&D and extensive industry experience. Our self-developed AI vision algorithm platform and diverse portfolio of innovative products demonstrate our strong technical capabilities and innovation capacity.

iRAYPLE's Code Reader Series adopts an integrated multi-color illumination design, delivering outstanding adaptability and stability in complex industrial environments such as electric vehicle manufacturing and precision production lines. Meanwhile, our ultra-compact AI Vision Sensor Series offers flexible installation options for space-constrained scenarios, providing reliable and efficient visual inspection solutions for automotive electronics and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Leveraging full-stack "Machine Vision + Mobile Robot" solutions, iRAYPLE delivers end-to-end intelligent automation services across industries including lithium batteries, 3C electronics, automotive manufacturing, and logistics, helping enterprises enhance quality control and production efficiency. These achievements further reinforce iRAYPLE's technical strength and leadership in industrial intelligence.

Looking ahead, iRAYPLE remains dedicated to collaborating with partners to advance the integration of AI vision technologies with industrial applications, expanding the boundaries of smart manufacturing, and driving sustainable, high-quality growth in the global manufacturing sector.

About iRAYPLE

iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

