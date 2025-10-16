Regarding A New Draft Resolution For The Item On The Agenda Of The General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB“Ignitis Grupė” To Be Held On 24 October 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 3 October 2025 , the Management Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group or AB“Ignitis grupė”), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, convened a General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – GM) of the Group after receiving an application from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, which exercises the rights and duties of the Group's majority shareholder, regarding the proposal to convene the GM of the Group to elect the Supervisory Board for a new term. As indicated in the notice of the GM, background checks on two independent candidates had not yet been completed by 3 October 2025. For this reason, the GM was convened to elect seven out of nine members of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė”. On 15 October 2025, the Ministry of Finance informed that the background checks on the two independent candidates had been completed and it proposes the following two candidates for independent members of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė”: Jutta Maria Hildegard Dissen (in the field of energy transformation and flexibility technologies) and Judith Buss (in the field of finance and investment). Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance proposed a new draft resolution for item 1.1 under agenda item 1 of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB“Ignitis grupė”, titled“Election of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” for a new term”, and to word it as follows:

Election of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” for a new term. To elect the following members to the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” for a term of 4 (four) years: Alfonso Maximiliano Faubel Frauendorff Aušra Vičkačkienė Ingrida Muckutė Lina Liubauskaitė Lorraine Mary Wrafter Sian Lloyd Rees Timothy Guy Brooks Jutta Maria Hildegard Dissen Judith Buss



The Group reminds that the GM will be held on 24 October 2025, at 9:00 (Vilnius time), at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 8:00 (Vilnius time) and closes at 8:45 (Vilnius time).

The GM agenda, which is further detailed in the attached notice, is as follows:

election of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” for a new term.

In view of the change in the proposed draft resolution, updated information is included in the attached notice of the GM (see pages 2, 7, 9, 18, and 19 of the notice of the GM). The Group notes that an updated general ballot paper is also attached.

