Regarding A New Draft Resolution For The Item On The Agenda Of The General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB“Ignitis Grupė” To Be Held On 24 October 2025

Regarding A New Draft Resolution For The Item On The Agenda Of The General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB“Ignitis Grupė” To Be Held On 24 October 2025
|Election of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” for a new term.
|To elect the following members to the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” for a term of 4 (four) years:
|Alfonso Maximiliano Faubel Frauendorff
|Aušra Vičkačkienė
|Ingrida Muckutė
|Lina Liubauskaitė
|Lorraine Mary Wrafter
|Sian Lloyd Rees
|Timothy Guy Brooks
|Jutta Maria Hildegard Dissen
|Judith Buss
The Group reminds that the GM will be held on 24 October 2025, at 9:00 (Vilnius time), at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 8:00 (Vilnius time) and closes at 8:45 (Vilnius time).
The GM agenda, which is further detailed in the attached notice, is as follows:
- election of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” for a new term.
In view of the change in the proposed draft resolution, updated information is included in the attached notice of the GM (see pages 2, 7, 9, 18, and 19 of the notice of the GM). The Group notes that an updated general ballot paper is also attached.
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...
Attachments
-
General Ballot Paper
Notice on convening of the General Meeting
