Owner Of 175-Year-Old Farm Left In 'Shock' As New Jersey Town Tries To Seize The Land For Affordable Housing - And Now The USDA Chief Is Involved

MENAFN - News Direct) > This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

Andy Henry and his brother Christopher own a 21-acre farm in Cranbury, New Jersey - land their maternal great-grandfather purchased in 1850. But after 175 years of family ownership, their legacy is now under threat as the local government tries to seize the property for an affordable housing project.

"We got a letter on April 24 informing us of this unfortunate decision that [Cranbury officials] wanted to take the entire 21 acres," Henry told Fox & Friends.

Henry described the notice as“a shock.” The family pushed back, but the town hasn't backed down.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement - what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast)

Must Read

“Now they're saying, 'Well, actually, we'll just take half of it and leave you the house.' That would leave us with a non-viable farm for at least 40 cows and many sheep,” he said.

Cranbury Township is seeking to seize the Henry family farm through eminent domain to make way for a developer to build state-mandated affordable housing, NJ reported. Eminent domain refers to the government's power to take private property for public use - with compensation but without the owner's consent.

The situation has drawn the attention of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

In a post on X, Rollins said she had spoken with Henry and pledged to support the family in their legal battle.

“Whether the Maudes, the Henrys or others whom we will soon announce, the Biden-style government takeover of our family farms is over,” Rollins wrote.

“While this particular case is a city eminent domain issue, we @usda are exploring every legal option to help.”

Affordability vs. opportunity

As home prices and rents continue to climb - and local governments scramble to meet state housing mandates - tensions are mounting between development goals and property rights. The Henry family's fight in New Jersey is just one example of a broader issue playing out nationwide: America's deepening affordable housing crisis.

President Donald Trump blames the Fed Chair“Too Late” Jerome Powell, for the current predicament.

““Too Late,” and the Fed, are choking out the housing market with their high rate, making it difficult for people, especially the young, to buy a house,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on July 18.

However, many experts point to a fundamental lack of supply as the root cause of the current unaffordability crisis.

A recent Realtor analysis indicates a shortfall of 3.8 million homes in America's housing supply - a problem that could take roughly 7.5 years to fix at 2024's construction pace.

Yet despite elevated prices, real estate remains one of the most sought-after assets - and for good reason. It's a tangible, income-generating investment that has historically performed well during periods of inflation.

Average home prices across the country have risen by a whopping 60% between 2019 and early 2025, according to a report from Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies.

When inflation rises, property values often increase as well, reflecting the higher costs of materials, labor and land. At the same time, rental income tends to go up, providing landlords with a revenue stream that adjusts with inflation.

And while owning a home may feel increasingly out of reach, investing in real estate doesn't have to be. You can tap into this market by investing in shares of vacation homes or rental properties through Arrived .

Backed by world-class investors including Jeff Bezos, Arrived allows you to invest in shares of vacation and rental properties , earning a passive income stream without the extra work that comes with being a landlord of your own rental property.

To get started, simply browse through their selection of vetted properties, each picked for their potential appreciation and income generation. Once you choose a property, you can start investing with as little as $100 , potentially earning quarterly dividends.

Another option is First National Realty Partners (FNRP) , which allows accredited investors to diversify their portfolio through grocery-anchored commercial properties without taking on the responsibilities of being a landlord.

With a minimum investment of $50,000, investors can own a share of properties leased by national brands like Whole Foods, Kroger and Walmart , which provide essential goods to their communities. Thanks to triple net leases, accredited investors can invest in these properties without worrying about tenant costs cutting into their potential returns.

Simply answer a few questions - including how much you would like to invest - to start browsing FNRP's full list of available properties .

Read more: How much cash do you plan to keep on hand after you retire? Here are 3 of the biggest reasons you'll need a substantial stash of savings in retirement

A vanishing asset

Henry said his farm is now surrounded by warehouses, and that his family has been“turning down developers for years.”

That's no coincidence. Farmland in the U.S. has been steadily disappearing as urban sprawl swallows up agricultural land for commercial, residential and industrial use. In 1997, there were 955 million acres of agricultural land in America. By 2024, that number had dropped to 876 million - a loss of 79 million acres.

Savvy investors have taken note. After all, no matter what happens in the economy, people still need to eat.

According to the USDA, U.S. farmland values have steadily climbed over the past few decades, driven by increasing demand for food and limited supply of arable land.

These days, you don't need to buy an entire farm - or know how to grow crops - to get in on the opportunity.

FarmTogether is an all-in-one investment platform that lets qualified investors buy stakes in U.S. farmland . The platform identifies high-potential agricultural properties and then partners with experienced local operators to manage the land effectively.

Depending on the type of stake you want, you can get a cut from both the leasing fees and crop sales , providing you with cash income.

Then, years down the line, you could benefit from the land appreciating in value and profit from a potential sale.



Want an extra $1,300,000 when you retire? Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

There's still a 35% chance of a recession hitting the American economy this year - protect your retirement savings with these 5 essential money moves ASAP This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.