Ainewsbreaks Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) To Share Compelling Story At Upcoming Summit

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) was featured in a recent article that discussed expanding of its offerings beyond its core mortgage platform.“New initiatives include BeelineEQUITY, a program that allows homeowners to sell up to 49% of their equity to investors instead of taking on additional debt. The company completed its first transaction in June and expects to close ten more by late October ahead of a full rollout. It has also introduced BlinkQC, an AI-powered quality control tool for pre-closing audits, and 'Bob,' an AI chatbot designed to assist mortgage applicants. In testing, Bob converted inquiries into leads at six times the rate of human agents, generating $162,500 in revenue at a minimal cost,” reads the article.“Beeline executives will present their growth strategy at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit on Oct. 28-29, 2025, at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel. The two-day invitation-only event will bring together the world's leading small cap growth companies to an audience of global growth investors. During the summit, CEO Nick Liuzza, COO Jess Kennedy, and CFO Christopher Moe will meet with investors and participate in panel discussions about the company's recent achievements and plans for the future.”

About Beeline Financial Holdings Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

