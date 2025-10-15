403
Sheeva.AI Enables Tech From GMO Payment Gateway To Power In-Vehicle Payments, Advance Connected Car Adoption In Japan
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sheeva , a pioneer in location-based in-car services, today announced a partnership with GMO Payment Gateway (GMO-PG), which provides comprehensive payment service and financial services, to enable next-generation vehicle commerce and services in the Japanese market.
This collaboration will expand connected car offerings in Japan, allowing Japanese consumers to use Sheeva's SheevaConnectTM platform to make secure, seamless payments for services such as fuel, charging, parking and retail directly from their vehicle's infotainment screen.
The partnership combines Sheeva's precise in-vehicle location technology with GMO-PG's robust online payment service to create a frictionless transaction experience.
Drivers will be able to authorize and complete purchases without leaving their vehicles or using other physical payment methods, significantly enhancing convenience while maintaining PCI DSS compliant, robust security environment.
"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in transforming the connected car into a secure digital wallet for Japanese consumers since we launched there a year ago," said Evgeny Klochikhin, Founder and CEO of Sheeva and Representative Director of Sheeva Japan Co., Ltd. "By combining our precise location-based vehicle technology with GMO-PG's expertise in the Japan market, we're co-creating an ecosystem that benefits drivers and merchants alike, all while giving the customer a premium payment experience."
The integration will leverage GMO-PG's online payment solutions to enable real-time payment processing within vehicles at thousands of merchant locations throughout Japan in the future.
Sheeva's technology identifies when a vehicle enters a service area, such as a gas station or parking facility, and initiates a secure transaction through the vehicle's dashboard or connected mobile application and can activate the gas pump, EV charger, parking meter, and so on from inside the car.
This announcement marks a critical milestone since the 2024 launch of a SheevaConnectTM-powered Japanese in-vehicle services marketplace by Sheeva and Hagiwara Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sheeva works with several automotive partners to have this technology implemented and available in over a million vehicles by the end of 2025.
For more information about SheevaConnectTM platform or to arrange for a demo of the technology, please visit: .
About Sheeva
Sheeva's in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car's IVI screen.
Their SheevaConnectTM product suite includes the patented SheevaLocateTM, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFenceTM, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPayTM, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServTM, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session. Learn more at
About GMO Payments Gateway Inc.
GMO Payments Gateway Inc. (GMO-PG) provides payment-centric services that support digitalization, cashless transition, and Digital Transformation (DX) for businesses. As a leading company in the payment industry, GMO-PG's comprehensive online payment services have been adopted by over 150,000 merchants, including e-commerce businesses and public institutions such as NHK and the National Tax Agency. The company processes an annual transaction volume of over 21 trillion yen (as of the end of June 2025, consolidated figures). GMO-PG drives social innovation through payment and financial technology by offering a wide range of services, including comprehensive online payment services, in-person payment solutions, Post-payment/Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services, BaaS (Banking as a Service) support for financial institutions and business companies, and strategic investment and financing in cutting-edge FinTech companies abroad. We are committed to leading social innovation with payment and financial technology to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and its progress and development. For more information, please visit:
