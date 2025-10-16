Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taiwanese TSMC Posts 39 Percent Rise in Q3 Profits

2025-10-16 02:57:13
(MENAFN) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced a striking 39.1% year-on-year jump in its third-quarter profits for 2025, fueled by soaring demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The company reported a net income of 452.3 billion new Taiwan dollars ($14.75 billion), smashing market expectations and setting a new profit record, according to TSMC’s latest financial statement.

Revenues also outpaced forecasts, climbing 30.3% annually to reach $32.3 billion during the quarter. This growth was primarily propelled by TSMC’s high-performance computing segment, which encompasses 5G and AI-related applications.

TSMC revealed that advanced chips, those with diameters of 7 nanometers or smaller, made up 74% of its wafer sales for the period. In semiconductor terms, smaller transistor designs and reduced nanometer sizes translate into enhanced processing power and greater efficiency.

"In the third quarter, shipments of 3-nanometer accounted for 23% of total wafer revenue; 5-nanometer accounted for 37%; 7-nanometer accounted for 14%," TSMC stated.

