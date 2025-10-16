403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taiwanese TSMC Posts 39 Percent Rise in Q3 Profits
(MENAFN) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced a striking 39.1% year-on-year jump in its third-quarter profits for 2025, fueled by soaring demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The company reported a net income of 452.3 billion new Taiwan dollars ($14.75 billion), smashing market expectations and setting a new profit record, according to TSMC’s latest financial statement.
Revenues also outpaced forecasts, climbing 30.3% annually to reach $32.3 billion during the quarter. This growth was primarily propelled by TSMC’s high-performance computing segment, which encompasses 5G and AI-related applications.
TSMC revealed that advanced chips, those with diameters of 7 nanometers or smaller, made up 74% of its wafer sales for the period. In semiconductor terms, smaller transistor designs and reduced nanometer sizes translate into enhanced processing power and greater efficiency.
"In the third quarter, shipments of 3-nanometer accounted for 23% of total wafer revenue; 5-nanometer accounted for 37%; 7-nanometer accounted for 14%," TSMC stated.
Revenues also outpaced forecasts, climbing 30.3% annually to reach $32.3 billion during the quarter. This growth was primarily propelled by TSMC’s high-performance computing segment, which encompasses 5G and AI-related applications.
TSMC revealed that advanced chips, those with diameters of 7 nanometers or smaller, made up 74% of its wafer sales for the period. In semiconductor terms, smaller transistor designs and reduced nanometer sizes translate into enhanced processing power and greater efficiency.
"In the third quarter, shipments of 3-nanometer accounted for 23% of total wafer revenue; 5-nanometer accounted for 37%; 7-nanometer accounted for 14%," TSMC stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment