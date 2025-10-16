Qatar Museums To Present Two Exhibitions Celebrating Life And Work Of I M Pei

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This fall, Qatar Museums (QM), the nation's preeminent institution for art and culture, will present two groundbreaking exhibitions devoted to the life and career of the architect behind the Museum of Islamic Art, I M Pei (Ieoh Ming Pei [1917–2019]), one of the most influential architects of the past century.

I M Pei: Life Is Architecture, presented in collaboration with M+ Hong Kong, at Al Riwaq, is the first full-scale retrospective of Pei's seven-decade career. I M Pei and the Making of the Museum of Islamic Art: From Square to Octagon and Octagon to Circle, jointly organised by the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and the future Art Mill Museum (AMM), is an in-depth exploration of his design for one of Doha's most celebrated landmarks. Opening to the public on October 30, 2025 and running until February 14, 2026, the exhibitions will offer an unprecedented dual perspective on the internationally acclaimed architect.

Curated and organised by M+ in 2024, the travelling exhibition I M Pei: Life Is Architecture brings together more than 400 objects, including original drawings, architectural models, photographs, films, and archival documentation from institutional and private holdings that reveal Pei's unparalleled vision.

His projects had an extraordinarily global reach, from the National Gallery of Art's East Building in Washington, DC, to the modernisation of the Grand Louvre in Paris, the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, and the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. Each of these works features prominently in the exhibition. Tracing Pei's life and work against the complex geopolitical realities and cultural legacies of the 20th and 21st centuries, IM Pei: Life Is Architecture offers the fullest presentation of his work ever assembled.

Acting Deputy CEO of Exhibitions, Public Art, and Rubayia Qatar at Qatar Museums Sheikha Reem Al Thani stated,“Qatar Museums is honoured to host I M Pei: Life Is Architecture, a landmark exhibition offering profound insights into the life and impact of one of the most influential architects of the modern era. We are grateful to M+ Hong Kong for their pivotal role in bringing this exhibition to Qatar, exemplifying international collaboration and the exchange of ideas across cultures. By presenting Pei's work within our evolving cultural landscape, Qatar Museums reaffirms its commitment to advancing global dialogue in art and architecture.”