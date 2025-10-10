UMM AL EMARAT PARK ANNOUNCES ITS EXCITING NEW CALENDAR FOR WINTER SEASON 2025-26

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The capital's largest green space is back with a full schedule of community events, wellness activities, unlimited fun and family-friendly entertainment.

Abu Dhabi, October 2025: Umm Al Emarat Park, the largest and most iconic green space in the heart of Abu Dhabi, has today announced the return of the popular Winter Season. Running from October 2025 to April 2026, the comprehensive calendar of activities was specially curated to celebrate community, wellness, culture, entertainment and fun in the open air.

The Park Market, a favourite of families, friends and visitors of all ages, is back with a new look and feel. Its new central location, near The Children's Garden and the Outdoor Cinema, means visitors can now enjoy both the buzz of the market as well as a range of nearby entertainment and family fun activities.

Held each Friday and Saturday from 24 October to 4 April, the market is home to more than 60 local vendors, offering irresistible sweets, delicious bites, handmade treasures and unique finds. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, family activities and a vibrant community atmosphere. The Park Market is a perfect opportunity to celebrate culture, shop local and make unforgettable memories with loved ones in a joyful outdoor setting.

Contributing to the market's community ethos, a new activation called“Halek” or“Your solution” in English, is taking place on 24 and 25 October. Created to raise awareness about postpartum depression and mental health, Halek aims to promote understanding and acceptance around related mental health topics, while sparking conversations among attendees.

The popular Cinema in the Park is back from 17 October to 31 March (except during Ramadan) with a fantastic line-up of family-friendly films. Featuring movie shows every Friday and Saturday starting from 6:00PM, this is the perfect way for visitors of all ages to enjoy their favourite films under the stars, surrounded by the Parks' natural beauty.

The Animal Barn pop-up is back this season at Umm Al Emarat Park. Guests can experience the thrill of meeting and interacting with friendly animals, enjoy feeding sessions for AED 10 only, and take pony and camel rides for just AED 15, as well as take photos and engage in conversations with their keepers.

The Park's more energetic visitors will be delighted to see BOUNCE returning to Umm Al Emarat Park from October till February – offering the ultimate freestyle jumping experience. Young visitors can join the BOUNCE Vibe Tribe and test their skills on the giant fluffy cloud of air, and snap a selfie with BINC, BOUNCE's mascot and Progression Master. With BOUNCE tribe members on hand to guide guests, it's all about having fun, jumping within your skill level and learning new tricks.

Guests of all ages can also learn about Emirati heritage and Arab traditions via the Park's daily Sunset Falcon Shows, starting from 15 October from 5:00PM to 6:00PM. The captivating 45-minute display takes place in the peaceful surroundings of one of the largest green spaces in Abu Dhabi. As well as enjoying timeless falconry skills, visitors can meet the falconers, ask questions and take pictures for lasting memories with these incredible birds.

As one of Abu Dhabi's leading destinations that blends education and leisure, the Park will again offer school groups a range of tailored educational programmes during the Winter Season. The packages include animal tours and desert life for primary level children, sustainability and heritage workshops for preparatory school students, with secondary school pupils able to learn about ecosystems studies as well as Sheikh Zayed's legacy.

Wellness is also at the forefront this season in a special partnership with Celestial Karisma. With a theme of“Nature Meets Mindfulness,” the weekly wellness sessions include Full Moon ceremonies, sound healing under the stars and free yoga classes, helping to promote gratitude, resilience and unity within ourselves. The sessions occur every Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, with more detailed schedules available online.

And, of course, the Park will be bringing back seasonal favourites like the splash play activities and birthday party packages in partnership with Kidz Factory, helping your little ones make memories across the entire Winter Season.

Rasha Kablawi, official spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said:“In alignment with the Year of Community, we're delighted to build on the success of last year with an exciting schedule of activities, partnerships and events – all centred around key celebrations such as Eid Etihad, New Year, and other festive occasions.

“Beyond entertainment, our initiatives are designed to give back to Abu Dhabi's community. From inclusive experiences, educational programmes and accessible events to community outreach, volunteer opportunities and collaborations with local organisations, we are committed to creating meaningful experiences for all.

“Underscoring our commitment to offering diverse activities and services under one roof to ensure every visitor enjoys a high-quality and engaging experience, the 2025-26 Winter Season promises a memorable season while strengthening the Park's role as a hub for Abu Dhabi's community.”

The Park is open daily from 8:00AM to 12:00 midnight, with last entry at 11:00PM. Entry tickets are priced at just AED 10, giving visitors access to all activities and facilities.

About Umm Al Emarat Park:

Umm Al Emarat Park, the largest green space in central Abu Dhabi, is a vibrant, family-friendly community hub. Originally opened in 1982 as Mushrif Central Park for ladies and children, it was renamed to honor the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The park underwent a comprehensive 24-month redesign and reopened in 2015.

Today, the park is a prime destination to reconnect with nature, blending cultural heritage with sustainability. Designed to honor Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's vision, it promotes an active lifestyle, supports a healthy society, and celebrates local culture and traditions. Umm Al Emarat Park is guided by a vision that invites visitors to explore, enrich their lives, get educated and enjoy meaningful experiences. With eco-friendly initiatives and diverse attractions, the park encourages wellness, community engagement, and a strong connection to nature.