Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Drugs 2025 Report: Emerging Drugs, Innovative Therapies, Clinical Trial Updates, And Top Companies

DelveInsight's" Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Insight 2025 " report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in the Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia pipeline landscape.

On 10 October 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals conducted a study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of zodasiran subcutaneous (SC) injection in subjects 12 years of age and older with genetically or clinically diagnosed Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). After completion of the double blind (DB) treatment period subjects will be eligible to continue in the optional open-label extension (OLE) period of the study. All placebo subjects who opt to continue will transition to active drug during the OLE Period.



DelveInsight's Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 3+ active players working to develop 3+ pipeline therapies for Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia treatment.

The leading Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Companies such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Akeso Biopharma, LIB Therapeutics LLC and others. Promising Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Therapies such as Lomitapide, Inclisiran, Zodasiran Injection, SHR-1918, Evinacumab, IBI306 , and others.

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Overview

Homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia (HoFH) is a rare and life-threatening disease originally characterized clinically by plasma cholesterol levels >13 mmol/L (>500 mg/dL), extensive xanthomas, and marked premature and progressive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ACVD). Studies in cultured fibroblasts from these patients showed a severe defect in the ability to bind and internalize LDL particles, subsequently shown to be caused by mutations in both alleles of the gene encoding the LDL receptor (LDLR). Recent genetic insights, however, indicate that mutations in alleles of other genes, including APOB, PCSK9, and LDLRAP1, may be present in some individuals with HoFH.

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Emerging Drugs Profile

ARO-ANG 3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARO-ANG3 is designed to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3), a liver synthesized inhibitor of lipoprotein lipase and endothelial lipase. ANGPTL3 inhibition has been shown to lower serum LDL, serum and liver triglyceride and has genetic validation as a novel target for cardiovascular disease. Currently, it is in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia.

Tafolecimab: Innovent Biologics

Tafolecimab injection, developed by Innovent, is an lgG2 fully human monoclonal antibody that can specifically bind to PCSK-9 and reduce LDL-C level by inhibiting PCSK-9-mediated low-density lipoprotein receptor (LDLR) endocytosis, subsequently enhancing the clearance of LDL-C, resulting in a reduction in LDL-C level.

Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHomozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentHomozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)ARO-ANG 3: Arrowhead PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsHomozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Key CompaniesHomozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Key ProductsHomozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia- Unmet NeedsHomozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia- Market Drivers and BarriersHomozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia- Future Perspectives and ConclusionHomozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Analyst ViewsHomozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Key CompaniesAppendix

