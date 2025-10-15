Multiple System Atrophy Competitive Landscape 2025: Clinical Trial Analysis, Therapies, FDA Approvals, Future Outlook By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



Multiple System Atrophy companies are Neuramedy Co.,Ltd, ProMIS Neurosciences, Enterin Inc., Nippon Chemiphar, CORESTEM, Inc, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Kainos Medicines, Alterity Therapeutics, H. Lundbeck A/S, Biohaven, Ltd, Selecta Biosciences Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others.

“Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Multiple System Atrophy Market.

As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Multiple System Atrophy pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 22+ Multiple System Atrophy treatment therapies , analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details

Some of the key takeaways from the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Report:



Multiple System Atrophy Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Multiple System Atrophy treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

Multiple System Atrophy companies working in the treatment market are Neuramedy Co.,Ltd, ProMIS Neurosciences, Enterin Inc., Nippon Chemiphar, CORESTEM, Inc, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Kainos Medicines, Alterity Therapeutics, H. Lundbeck A/S, Biohaven, Ltd, Selecta Biosciences Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others , are developing therapies for the Multiple System Atrophy treatment

Emerging Multiple System Atrophy therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- NM-402, PMN442, ENT-01, NC-2500, CS10BR05, AAV2-GDNF, KM-819, ATH434, Lu AF82422, Verdiperstat, Ampreloxetine, ION464, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Multiple System Atrophy market in the coming years.

In October 2025, H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today announced that pipeline developments regarding amlenetug, a novel investigational molecule for the potential treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), will be presented at the 2025 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders® in Honolulu, Hawaii (Oct 5-9).

In September 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for Teva's investigational therapy emrusolmin (TEV-56286) for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Emrusolmin is part of a strategic collaboration with MODAG GmbH, a privately held German biotech company, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial to assess its efficacy and safety. The U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to emrusolmin for MSA in 2022.

In May 2025, Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or“the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ATH434 for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). This designation is intended to accelerate the development and review of novel investigational products such as ATH434 and recognizes its potential as an innovative approach to address the high unmet need for treating MSA, a disease with no approved therapy.

In February 2025, H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today announced that amlenetug has received Fast Track designation from the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In January 2025, Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or“the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced positive topline results from the ATH434-201 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with early-stage multiple system atrophy (MSA). In December 2024, Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) , a biotechnology firm focused on creating disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, announced that the final participant in its ATH434-201 Phase 2 trial has completed the study. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial targets early-stage multiple system atrophy (MSA). With this milestone reached, topline results are anticipated by late January or early February 2025.

Multiple System Atrophy Overview

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by Multiple System Atrophy autonomic dysfunction, Multiple System Atrophy parkinsonism, and Multiple System Atrophy cerebellar ataxia. Multiple System Atrophy symptoms often include orthostatic hypotension, urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, tremors, bradykinesia, muscle rigidity, gait imbalance, and coordination problems. Multiple System Atrophy diagnosis typically relies on clinical evaluation supported by MRI findings, which may show putaminal or cerebellar atrophy, although no definitive test exists. Multiple System Atrophy pathology reveals glial cytoplasmic inclusions containing alpha-synuclein, distinguishing it from similar disorders.

Multiple System Atrophy progression is usually rapid, leading to severe disability within a few years of onset. Multiple System Atrophy treatment remains symptomatic, aiming to manage blood pressure fluctuations, motor symptoms, and urinary issues. While Multiple System Atrophy levodopa responsiveness is often poor compared to Parkinson's disease, some patients may experience temporary benefit. Multiple System Atrophy prognosis is generally poor, with an average survival of 6 to 10 years post-diagnosis.

Ongoing Multiple System Atrophy research explores neuroprotective agents and disease-modifying therapies. Multiple System Atrophy awareness is essential for early recognition and multidisciplinary care to optimize patient quality of life.

Emerging Multiple System Atrophy Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



NM-402: Neuramedy Co.,Ltd

PMN442: ProMIS Neurosciences

ENT-01: Enterin Inc.

NC-2500: Nippon Chemiphar

CS10BR05: CORESTEM, Inc

AAV2-GDNF: Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc.

KM-819: Kainos Medicines

ATH434: Alterity Therapeutics

Lu AF82422: H. Lundbeck A/S

Verdiperstat: Biohaven, Ltd

Ampreloxetine: Selecta Biosciences Inc ION464: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Multiple System Atrophy Route of Administration

Multiple System Atrophy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Multiple System Atrophy Molecule Type

Multiple System Atrophy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Multiple System Atrophy Assessment by Product Type

Multiple System Atrophy By Stage and Product Type

Multiple System Atrophy Assessment by Route of Administration

Multiple System Atrophy By Stage and Route of Administration

Multiple System Atrophy Assessment by Molecule Type Multiple System Atrophy by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Multiple System Atrophy Report covers around 22+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Multiple System Atrophy are - Biogen, Corestem, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inhibikase Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Modag, AC Immune, Vaxxinity, Neuramedy, ProMIS Neurosciences, FAScinate Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Wren Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Analysis:

The Multiple System Atrophy pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Multiple System Atrophy Treatment.

Multiple System Atrophy key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Multiple System Atrophy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Multiple System Atrophy market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers

1. Rising Disease Awareness

Growing awareness among neurologists, healthcare providers, and caregivers is improving diagnosis rates and driving demand for therapeutic interventions and supportive care.

2. Increasing Research & Development Efforts

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are investing in novel treatment strategies, including:



Alpha-synuclein targeting therapies

Gene-based therapies Neuroprotective agents

Clinical investigations and collaborations are expanding the therapeutic landscape.

3. Growing Diagnostic Advancements

Improved imaging technologies and biomarkers are enhancing early and accurate detection, which boosts treatment initiation and market potential.

4. Unmet Medical Need

MSA is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder with no approved disease-modifying therapy. The high unmet need encourages innovation and attracts funding for trials.

5. Supportive Regulatory Frameworks

Regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA offer:



Orphan drug designation

Fast track status Priority review These incentives accelerate drug development and commercialization for rare diseases like MSA.

6. Patient Advocacy and Support Organizations

Foundations and advocacy groups are fostering research funding, awareness programs, and patient registries, contributing to market momentum.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Barriers

1. Lack of Approved Disease-Modifying Therapies

Current treatment is mainly symptomatic and supportive, limiting therapeutic options and slowing market growth.

2. Diagnostic Challenges

MSA symptoms overlap with other neurodegenerative conditions (e.g., Parkinson's disease), leading to misdiagnosis or delayed detection.

3. Small Patient Population

As a rare disorder, the limited prevalence translates to:



Smaller clinical trial populations

Limited commercial return potential Reduced pharmaceutical investment interest

4. High Development Costs

The complexity of neurodegenerative research and lengthy approval timelines increase R&D expenditure, posing financial risk for companies.

5. Limited Clinical Trial Enrollment

Recruitment challenges arise due to:



Rarity of the disease

Rapid progression Geographic dispersion of patients

6. Low Awareness in Emerging Markets

In developing regions, limited knowledge, scarce specialists, and poor diagnostics restrict market penetration.

7. Reimbursement Constraints

High costs of supportive therapies or off-label medications may limit patient access in certain regions due to insufficient insurance coverage.

Scope of Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies: Neuramedy Co.,Ltd, ProMIS Neurosciences, Enterin Inc., Nippon Chemiphar, CORESTEM, Inc, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Kainos Medicines, Alterity Therapeutics, H. Lundbeck A/S, Biohaven, Ltd, Selecta Biosciences Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others

Key Multiple System Atrophy Therapies: NM-402, PMN442, ENT-01, NC-2500, CS10BR05, AAV2-GDNF, KM-819, ATH434, Lu AF82422, Verdiperstat, Ampreloxetine, ION464, and others

Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple System Atrophy current marketed and Multiple System Atrophy emerging therapies Multiple System Atrophy Market Dynamics: Multiple System Atrophy market drivers and Multiple System Atrophy market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Multiple System Atrophy Report Introduction

2. Multiple System Atrophy Executive Summary

3. Multiple System Atrophy Overview

4. Multiple System Atrophy- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Multiple System Atrophy Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Multiple System Atrophy Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Multiple System Atrophy Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Multiple System Atrophy Preclinical Stage Products

10. Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutics Assessment

11. Multiple System Atrophy Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Multiple System Atrophy Key Companies

14. Multiple System Atrophy Key Products

15. Multiple System Atrophy Unmet Needs

16 . Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Multiple System Atrophy Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Multiple System Atrophy Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.