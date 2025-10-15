Alpaca Secures Nasdaq Exchange Membership, Advancing Full-Stack Brokerage Infrastructure

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Alpaca, a self-clearing broker-dealer that offers stocks, ETFs, options, and fixed income, announced today its acceptance as a Nasdaq Exchange Member. This helps strengthen Alpaca's presence in the US market and reflects its continued progression toward building in-house, full-stack brokerage infrastructure.

Nasdaq membership allows Alpaca to connect directly to the exchange's order book, providing streamlined access to its full depth of liquidity and comprehensive suite of order types.

“Our Nasdaq membership demonstrates Alpaca's maturity and advancement in the financial markets, highlighting the expanding range of trading products we can deliver, connecting our users directly to one of the world's most important equity markets,” remarked Tony Lee, Global Head of Brokerage at Alpaca.

This milestone adds to Alpaca's recent memberships with the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), alongside its existing DTCC clearing status. Together, these approvals mark the company's growing role as a recognized market participant.

“Alpaca's role is to provide infrastructure that empowers partners with speed, reliability, and trust,” said Yoshi Yokokawa, CEO & Co-Founder of Alpaca.“For infrastructure to truly serve its purpose, it must stay flexible - with more choices so partners can deliver better experiences. Becoming a Nasdaq member further strengthens the full-stack foundation we're building with our in-house technology and brokerage.”

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered self-clearing broker-dealer and brokerage infrastructure for stocks, ETFs, fixed income, 24/5, and options trading – raising over USD170 million in funding. Alpaca is backed by top-tier investors globally, including Portage Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, Social Leverage, Horizons Ventures, Unbound, SBI Group, Derayah Financial, Elefund, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit: alpaca

This press release is written and distributed for Alpaca Securities LLC (Alpaca). Alpaca Securities LLC (member FINRA /SIPC ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc. Technology and services are offered by AlpacaDB, Inc. Options trading is not suitable for all investors due to its inherent high risk, which can potentially result in significant losses. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing. All investments involve risk; for more information, please see our Disclosure Library . This is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities or to open an account, in any jurisdiction where Alpaca Securities LLC is unregistered or unlicensed.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink