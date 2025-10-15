403
Tin Man Launches Partnerships Agency
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Creative communications agency Tin Man has launched a sister partnerships agency, Dorothy, in response to client demand and a growing share of income generated through strategic and creative collaborations.
Promising to“connect the dots” between like-minded brands, creators, platforms, and causes, Dorothy is named after another character from The Wizard of Oz, who“embodies the spirit of collaboration, connection, and courage” and nods to Tin Man's heritage as an agency built on“creative storytelling with heart”, since it was founded by CEO Mandy Sharp in 2013.
Partnerships accounted for over 12% of the agency's total £5.5 million fee income in 2024, with the agency brokering collaborations between Tesco and Prezola, Oreo and Chicken Shop, and Guide Dogs and Virgin Atlantic.
Dorothy's services include strategic partner identification and matchmaking, creative collaboration and campaign creation, negotiation, legal contracting as well as measurement and reporting.
The new venture will be led by Natalie Neave (pictured, second left) who will continue her role as a partner at Tin Man while assuming overall leadership of Dorothy as managing director, overseeing operations, business development, and the agency's long-term vision.
Leanne Bertolone (second right) becomes director of partnerships, working with senior partnership leads Emma Catchpole (left) – who will look after platforms and creators – and Frankie Allen (right), who will lead on causes, having formerly worked in-house at Save The Children, Macmillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer Now.
Neave said:“We are receiving a growing number of partnership briefs that call on us to strategically identify the right collaborations and design campaigns around them. When executed well, the results can be dramatic and shortcut the process for brands that want to reach new audiences or change their perception quickly.”
Sharp (pictured, centre) added:“Dorothy is a unique agency offer that bridges the gap between sponsorship and PR. By blending smart, strategic alliances with our expertise in story-telling, means we not only maximise audience reach and awareness for brands, but can quickly deliver shifts in brand positioning or relevance by playing to the strengths of each brand involved. It's a win, win.”
Dorothy is the latest agency to be spun out of the Tin Man network, which also includes brand content agency Oh My!, launched in 2020 .
