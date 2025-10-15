Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Restrictions Lifted From Leh After 22 Days

Restrictions Lifted From Leh After 22 Days


2025-10-15 03:16:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Leh ~ Authorities on Wednesday lifted the restrictions in the Leh district of Ladakh, 22 days after they were imposed following violence during the statehood protests that left four people dead and over 80 others injured.

The district administration had on September 24 promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Leh, banning the assembly of five or more persons.

No incident of violence had been reported since then, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do hereby withdraw the restrictions imposed vide this office order dated September 24 with immediate effect,” District Magistrate Leh, Romil Singh Donk, said in an order on Wednesday.

He said certain restrictions were imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to prevent any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity.

MENAFN15102025000215011059ID1110202227

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search