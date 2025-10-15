Cinc Syrskyi Visits Combat Units On Border With Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Syrskyi said this in a Facebook post seen by Ukrinform.

"My top priority is the sectors of the front where the situation is most difficult. I worked with military units and subunits that are holding back the enemy, including on the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. Based on field reports from commanders, I reviewed the latest changes in the operational situation. Together, we discussed pressing issues and identified ways to resolve them," Syrskyi said.

According to him, the main efforts are focused on building a stable and reliable defense, improving coordination between units, assisting commanders in organizing combat operations, and restoring the combat readiness of military formations.

He also instructed that the brigades be provided with everything necessary, including reserves, additional ammunition, UAVs, and specialized equipment.