Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meta Plans to Cut 600 Positions in Its AI Division

2025-10-23 03:18:47
(MENAFN) US technology powerhouse Meta is set to cut about 600 positions within its artificial intelligence (AI) division as part of a broader move to streamline operations and reduce organizational layers, media reported Wednesday.

The announcement came through an internal memo from Alexandr Wang, Meta’s chief AI officer who joined the company in June following its $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI.

Job cuts will primarily affect employees in Meta’s AI infrastructure teams, the Fundamental Artificial Intelligence Research unit, and other product-related roles.

On Wednesday, Meta notified some impacted staff that their employment would end on November 21, placing them in a “non-working notice period” leading up to that date.

“During this time, your internal access will be removed, and you do not need to do any additional work for Meta,” the notice stated, as cited by the report. “You may use this time to search for another role at Meta.”

Meta also confirmed it will provide affected employees with 16 weeks of severance pay, plus an extra two weeks for every year of service completed, “minus your notice period.”

