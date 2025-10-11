403
China Reveals Imposing Docking Charges on US Ships
(MENAFN) China revealed on Friday that it will initiate docking charges for American ships starting Tuesday. This decision comes as a countermeasure to Washington’s recent move to implement fees on Chinese vessels arriving at US ports.
According to a declaration by the Chinese Ministry of Transport, the US-imposed fees from April “seriously violate” international trade norms and the China-US Maritime Shipping Agreement.
The ministry emphasized that these charges are causing “serious damage” to shipping relations between the two nations.
Under the new policy, American vessels will be subject to a fee of 400 yuan (approximately $56) per net ton upon docking at Chinese ports.
In contrast, US authorities are currently demanding $50 per net ton from Chinese ships, with expectations that these fees will escalate in the coming years.
The imposed charges will target ships either owned or managed by entities, individuals, firms, or groups where US investors possess at least a 25% ownership interest, as detailed by the ministry.
Moreover, the charges will also apply to any ships constructed in Washington or flying the American flag.
Back in April, the US administration announced levies on vessels built in China.
This decision followed a review by the US Trade Representative, initiated under both the Biden and Trump administrations.
The review concluded that China’s trade actions, policies, and strategies were unreasonable and imposed barriers to US commerce.
As reported by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), China currently accounts for 53.3% of global shipbuilding, while the United States contributes a mere 0.1%.
