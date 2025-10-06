ICRC: Permanent Ceasefire Critical To Saving Lives In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 6 (Petra) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Monday that a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is critical to saving lives and halting the cycle of death and destruction.ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement that civilians in Gaza have endured "unimaginable suffering" due to relentless hostilities and severe restrictions on life-saving aid. Humanitarian assistance must resume at full capacity and be distributed safely to people in need wherever they are, she urged.She said the ICRC stands ready to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza and help reunite families and facilitate the safe delivery of aid into Gaza, stressing that the safety and dignity of civilians must be a top priority.The ICRC head said the organization will act as a neutral humanitarian intermediary to help return prisoners to their families and facilitate the safe entry and distribution of humanitarian aid to civilians in need."Our teams are ready to act as a neutral humanitarian intermediary to help bring hostages and detainees back to their families. We are also prepared to bring aid into Gaza and distribute it safely to civilians in desperate need," she said.