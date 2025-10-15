Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Signs Mou With 28DIGITAL To Support Digital Partnerships Between Dubai And Europe

Saeed AlGergawi:“Our cooperation with 28DIGITAL represents an important step in our efforts to reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 28DIGITAL, an organisation specialising in supporting digital knowledge and innovation across Europe. The agreement is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and unlocking new opportunities for partnerships between entrepreneurs in Dubai and European countries.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of Expand North Star 2025, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which concludes today at Dubai Harbour. The signing ceremony was attended by Saeed AlGergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Federico Menna, Chief Executive Officer of 28DIGITAL.

Saeed AlGergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said:“Our cooperation with 28DIGITAL represents an important step in our efforts to reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. By enhancing collaboration between the technology ecosystems of Dubai and Europe, we seek to develop new and impactful pathways for innovation, investment, and growth across all digital sectors.”

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will work together to create new opportunities for tech ventures. Key areas of cooperation include market discovery, facilitating business and investment opportunities, and providing comprehensive support for companies seeking to establish a presence in either Dubai or Europe. Both organisations will also promote active participation in their respective innovation ecosystems, organise business missions, provide investor referrals, and facilitate access to local incubators, accelerators, and finance services.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy remains committed to driving the success of Dubai's digital ecosystem and accelerating the emirate's transformation into one of the world's leading digital economies, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). As one of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's flagship initiatives, Expand North Star represents a key pillar of the chamber's strategy to achieve Dubai's ambition of becoming a global hub for innovation and technology.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.