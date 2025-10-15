Mobile Phone Exports Jump 60% To USD 13.5 Bn In Aprilsep 2025: ICEA

MENAFN - KNN India)India's mobile phone exports rose sharply by over 60 per cent year-on-year to an estimated USD 13.5 billion during April–September 2025, compared to USD 8.5 billion in the same period last year, according to data from the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA).

The United States emerged as the dominant export destination, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of total shipments, up from 37 per cent a year earlier.

The ICEA report noted that the US, UAE, Austria, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom were the top markets for Indian mobile phones in the first half of FY 2025–26.

Exports to the US alone are estimated to have surged to USD 9.4 billion during April–September 2025, compared with USD3.1 billion during the corresponding period last year a jump of nearly 200 per cent.

The association said this growth underscores India's expanding role as a trusted manufacturing and export hub for global smartphone brands.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said the sustained rise in exports reflects the deepening of global value chains within India's mobile manufacturing ecosystem and the country's growing capability to deliver quality and reliability at scale.

ICEA projects that mobile phone exports will reach around USD 35 billion in FY 2025–26, up from USD 24.1 billion in FY 2024–25, reinforcing India's position among the world's leading smartphone production and export destinations.

On a monthly basis, smartphone exports were estimated at USD1.8 billion in September 2025, registering a year-on-year increase of more than 95 per cent.

ICEA observed that despite August and September traditionally being low-export months due to production adjustments and seasonal cycles, the performance reflects the resilience and maturity of India's mobile manufacturing ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)