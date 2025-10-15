India Recommended To Stage 2030 Commonwealth Games Ahmedabad Proposed As Host City

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (IANS) In a landmark development for Indian sports, Ahmedabad has been recommended as the host city for the 24th Commonwealth Games, scheduled for 2030. The announcement was made during the Executive Board meeting of Commonwealth Sport, marking a historic moment as the Games will coincide with the centenary celebration of the Commonwealth Sport Movement.

The recommendation, which will be placed before the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport in November 2025, reflects India's growing stature in the global sporting arena. The proposal was jointly submitted by the Government of India, the Government of Gujarat, and the Commonwealth Games Association of India.

The move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent efforts to promote a sports culture in India, particularly through initiatives like Khelo India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel have also played pivotal roles in advancing India's sports infrastructure and capabilities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the nation, attributing the achievement to Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership.“India has earned this honour by creating world-class sports infrastructure and nurturing athletes capable of competing at the global level,” he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called it“a truly proud moment for Gujarat and India,” and praised the Prime Minister's leadership in securing the recommendation.

President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, P.T. Usha, stated,“The Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad will be Games for the Future: built on sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation.”

Minister of Sports, Government of India, Mansukh Mandaviya, remarked,“The 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad will be a moment of pride for every Indian. It reflects India's growing leadership in sport and our belief that sport can unite people, drive inclusion, and inspire a generation.”

Echoing the sentiment, Gujarat's Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi said,“Hosting the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad is not just about staging a global sporting event - it is about showcasing the new India: confident, capable, inclusive, and forward-looking.”

The Games Proposal was praised for its alignment with Commonwealth Sport's 'Games Reset' principles, emphasising affordability, inclusivity, sustainability, and legacy. The 2030 Games are expected to catalyse urban renewal, youth engagement, and international collaboration, reinforcing India's ambition to become a global sporting hub.