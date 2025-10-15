Investornewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) Reports 6.87 Million SOL In Treasury Holdings Generating 7.01% Yield

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) , the leading Solana treasury company, announced an initial treasury update showing 6,871,599.06 SOL held as of Oct. 15, 2025. Chairman Kyle Samani highlighted that the Company has deployed more than $1.5 billion into Solana, established institutional-grade validator infrastructure, and is generating over 1,000 SOL in daily revenue from staking yields averaging 7.01%. Since inception, 6,834,505.96 SOL have been purchased at an average cost of $232.08 per SOL, with nearly all holdings currently staked. Forward Industries' validator infrastructure exceeds the average yield of the top 10 validators by approximately 20 basis points. Backed by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, Forward continues to execute its Solana treasury strategy aimed at building long-term shareholder value while supporting the growth of the Solana ecosystem.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world's leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company's treasury. The Company's Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

