Surat International Textile Expo 2025 Showcases Cutting-Edge Textile Tech

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Bringing technological innovations and cutting-edge technology in Gujarat's textiles sector, the Surat International Textile Expo (SITEX) 2025 on Saturday unveiled many firsts that will redefine and recalibrate the way the industry operates and functions.

The three-day event kicked off on Saturday and has already seen 15,000 registrations. More than 70 exhibitors are expected to showcase their advanced machinery, cutting-edge technology, and accessories.

The centre of attraction at the three-day exhibition is the glass fibre machine. The first-of-its-kind machinery will produce fabric for electrical circuits, cars, building construction, and railway track laying.

According to the organisers, industrial glass fibre fabric machinery marks a major step towards revolutionising the sector and will bring revolutionary change in the production of multi-purpose textiles.

Weben Machinery MD Yogesh Sutaria said, "This is the first launch of the glass-fibre machine in India. It will be used for multiple purposes, including electrical circuits, car components, building materials, and railway tracks..."

Southern Gujarat Chambers of Commerce (SGCCI) chief said that this will mark a major milestone in the country's technical textiles sector.

Nikhil Madrasi, SGCCI chief, said, "If anyone needs something for their business, they can find it here. Around 71 companies are participating from across the world. About 15,000 people have registered online, and another 15,000 are expected, totalling around 30,000 visitors at the Sitex-Surat International Textile Expo."

He added that the businessmen from across the country are showcasing their machinery, and an estimated turnover of Rs 1,000 crore is expected at SITEX, boosting Surat's economy and business.

Besides technological advancement in textile machinery, SITEX 2025 will also display a great variety of high-tech machines, including water jet machines, air jet machines, digital printing machines, needle machines, fusing and other modern machines.