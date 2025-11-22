403
Kuwait Speedboat Joins Oman's Fleet Review
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait speedboat "Istiqlal" partook in the "Fleet Review 2025" event, organized by the Sultanate of Oman to mark its National Day celebrations.
The Kuwaiti vessel's crew performed a military salute to the Omani Royal Yacht Fulk Al-Salamah (Ship of Peace) while passing in front of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, said the Kuwaiti army's Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations said in a press release on Saturday.
Istiqlal's participation in this Omani event came on the occasion of the Sultanate's celebrations of the National Day, along with a number of Omani and Gulf vessels. (end)
