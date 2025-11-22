Taijul Islam Scripts History, Now Bangladesh's Leading Test Wicket-Taker

Taijul Islam Scripts History, Surpasses Shakib Al Hasan

Taijul Islam scripted history as he surpassed legendary Shakib Al Hasan to become the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner Islam achieved this historic milestone during the second Test match against Ireland at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Taijul attained this feat after picking the wicket of Ireland opener Andrew Balbirnie during the sixth over of the second innings.

Currently, Taijul has 248 Test wickets in 57 matches and 102 innings. The left-arm spinner has scalped 17 fifers and two ten-fers. He surpassed Shakib's tally of 246 scalps in 71 games and 121 innings, along with 19 five-wicket hauls and two ten-fer.

Bangladesh's Elite List of Test Bowlers

The elite list also includes Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who is the third-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the longest format. Miraz has picked up 209 wickets in 56 games and 98 innings with 13 fifers and three-fer.

Former cricketer Mohammad Rafique is ranked fourth, with 100 wickets in 33 Tests and 48 innings. Rafique took seven five-wicket hauls.

Mashrafe Mortaza is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for his country in the longest format. The former Bangladesh cricketer picked up 78 wickets in 36 matches and 51 innings, including four five-wicket hauls.

Bangladesh vs Ireland: Second Test Update

Meanwhile, Ireland needs 507 runs to win the ongoing second Test.

First Innings Summary

After choosing to bat first, Bangladesh posted a strong first innings total of 476 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim, who is playing his 100 Test, slammed 106 runs off 214 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das made 128 runs off 192 deliveries. For Ireland, Andy McBrine (6/109 in 33.1 overs) took a six-wicket haul, whereas Matthew Humphreys (2/151 in 50 overs) and Gavin Hoey (2/115 in 34 overs) took two wickets apiece.

In response, Ireland were bundled out for 265 runs after Lorcan Tucker played a fighting knock of 75 off 171 deliveries. Taijul Islam took a four-wicket haul in the first innings for Bangladesh. Islam ended his figures with 4/76 in 35.3 overs as the hosts took a significant 211-run lead.

Second Innings and Match Status

Bangladesh declared their second innings at 297-4, setting a daunting target of 507 runs. Openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy (60), Shadman Islam (78) and Mominul (87) had a brilliant outing with the bat. At the time of writing, Ireland need 397 runs with their score at 112-3 in 30.1 overs at Day 4.

For those unversed, Bangladesh are leading the two-match Test series 1-0. The hosts won the opener by an innings and 47 runs in Sylhet. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)