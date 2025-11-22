Voter List Download: SIR Process Underway How To Get Voter ID Online, Check Name In List? Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process has already begun in multiple states with booth-level officers distributing enumeration forms to electors. Voters are required to verify their respective names in the voter lists, to ensure that no elector is left out.

As per ECI rules, you can only vote if your name appears in the Voter List.

Here is a detailed guide on how to download the voter list and check if your name is present on the same.

How to download voter list?

You can download and check your name on the voter list through the following steps:



Visit the official website of Election Commission of India. Click here for the direct link. Once the window opens, you will see an option which says "PDF E-Roll".

Once the window opens, you will see an option which says PDF E-Roll

After clicking on the link, a page containing the link to the electoral roll of all the state will open. Click on the state from where you are registered as a voter.

View full Image

View full Image

Select your respective state





Click on the state in which you reside. Next you will see a list of districts which fall under that state. Click on the district in which you reside.

After clicking on the name of the district, you will see a list of constituencies names on the page. Click on the constituency name from which you are registered to vote.

Next, you will see a list of polling stations belonging to that constituency. Select the option 'Final Roll' next to your polling station. You should be able to see the voting list and download voter ID.

You can also check your name on the voters' list by entering your EPIC card details. You will need your EPIC number for the search.



Visit the official website of Election Commission of India. Click on the option that says 'Search your name in E-roll'.

Click on the option that says 'Search your name in E-roll'.

Next, enter your EPIC number, other details, and hit on the 'Search' button.

How to search your name in E-roll?View full Image

View full Image

Click on the option that says 'Search your name in E-roll'.



EPIC number – Election Photo Identity Card number – is the number printed on the upper side of the card. Here's how to download your voter ID card online

Visit the official Voter Services Portal.

You will be required to enter your mobile number, password and captcha code. Then click 'Request OTP'.

How to download voter ID online?

View full Image

Enter your mobile number, other details





Enter the OTP received on your mobile number and click 'Verify & Login'. Go to the 'E-EPIC Download' tab.

Click on E-EPIC Download tab



Next, choose either 'EPIC No.' or 'Form Reference No.' as your search option. (Your EPIC No. is your Voter ID number. Your Form Reference Number is mentioned in the acknowledgement after submitting Form 6.)

Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number, select your state and click 'Search'.

Your Voter ID details will appear on the screen. Click 'Send OTP'.

Enter the OTP and click 'Verify'. Click on 'Download e-EPIC' to download your digital Voter ID card.

View full Image