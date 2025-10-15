AVIDLOVE Hosts First-Ever Signature Runway Show“Day & Night Spark,” Led By Supermodel Coco Rocha

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVIDLOVE unveiled its first-ever grand runway show,“Day & Night Spark,” marking a defining moment in the brand's journey to empower women through fashion, confidence, and purpose. Held ahead of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the show wasn't just a product launch - it was a bold statement of AVIDLOVE's creative vision and evolving identity as a force in the lingerie industry. With a theme designed to capture the full emotional rhythm of a woman's day, the event was an immersive experience that blended artistry, empowerment, and innovation.

At the center of the spectacle was international supermodel Coco Rocha, who opened and closed the show with signature elegance and charisma. Her appearance not only elevated the prestige of the event but also embodied the brand's message of self-expression and individuality. The runway showcased four distinct collections - from the relaxed elegance of Lazy Morning Spark to the dreamy sensuality of Sweet Moonlight Spark - offering a full spectrum of styles that celebrated both comfort and confidence, day to night.

A Legendary Opening and Finale: Coco Rocha Lights Up the Stage

Commanding the spotlight with unmatched elegance, Coco Rocha opened and closed the AVIDLOVE“Day & Night Spark” runway show, embodying the brand's message of confidence, sensuality, and self-expression.



For the show's opening, Coco appeared in a piece from the “Lazy Morning Spark” collection - a soft, ethereal mesh nightdress with delicate floral lace detailing and a deep V neckline. Designed with breathable, skin-soft fabric and a flowing silhouette, the look struck a balance between relaxed elegance and subtle allure. Lace-trimmed side slits and adjustable spaghetti straps offered both comfort and visual intrigue, perfectly capturing the collection's theme of effortless morning beauty.

Closing the night in the “Sweet Moonlight Spark” series , Coco returned in a shimmering satin and lace chemise that radiated romantic sophistication. With its floral lace halter neckline, scalloped trim, and a flattering, body-skimming cut, the gown exuded quiet glamour. The soft sheen of the fabric under runway lights evoked moonlight on skin-bringing the evening to a poetic, graceful close.

From start to finish, Coco's appearances bookended the show with iconic presence, enhancing not just the style but the symbolic resonance of AVIDLOVE's celebration of femininity in all its forms.

A Voice from the Brand: Redefining Lingerie's Role

Speaking at the event, AVIDLOVE Chief Marketing Officer Sidney Sun shared insight into the brand's evolving philosophy:“As one of Amazon's most beloved and trusted fashion lingerie brands, AVIDLOVE is committed to redefining what lingerie means to women, from comfort to confidence, from product to emotion. 'Feel Every Spark' represents more than a campaign-it marks a new chapter for us. Through innovation and care, we aim to light up more women's lives across the globe, becoming their first choice for lingerie.”

This perspective underscored AVIDLOVE's broader commitment to transforming lingerie from a functional garment into a vehicle for emotional and social empowerment.

Empowerment on the Runway: A Celebration of Diversity and Impact

Beyond the spotlight on Coco Rocha, the“Day & Night Spark” runway show brought together a remarkable lineup of guests and participants who added depth, diversity, and heart to the event-making it not just a fashion showcase, but a meaningful celebration of representation and empowerment.

Also gracing the stage were models and influencers from a wide range of backgrounds, skin tones, and body types. Their presence reflected AVIDLOVE's dedication to inclusive beauty and a more realistic portrayal of femininity in fashion.

In the audience, leaders from the Know Your Lemons Foundation joined the event in support of the ongoing partnership with AVIDLOVE. As part of its continued partnership with the Know Your Lemons Foundation, AVIDLOVE launched the Pink Limited Edition Series-a soft pink lingerie line supporting breast health education. From October to December, 10% of proceeds go directly to the foundation. Each purchase includes a self-exam guide and a heart-healing lucky card, blending fashion with purpose.

From celebrated influencers in the plus-size and Latinx communities to health advocates and fashion-forward voices, the diverse cast of runway and event participants helped amplify the core message of the night: that true beauty thrives in authenticity, inclusivity, and purpose.

A New Chapter for AVIDLOVE

The“Day & Night Spark” runway show marked more than just AVIDLOVE's debut on the Global fashion stage-it signaled the beginning of a bold new chapter for the brand. Through striking collections, a celebration of diverse beauty, and meaningful partnerships, the event captured AVIDLOVE's evolving mission: to empower women not only through beautifully crafted lingerie, but through purpose-driven storytelling and inclusive representation. With a clear vision to become a trusted global brand, AVIDLOVE is redefining lingerie as a space where comfort meets confidence, and where fashion becomes a force for connection, care, and empowerment.

Contact: Dana Li, ...