2025 Subaru Share The Love® Event Marks Eighteen Consecutive Years Of Philanthropic Giving For Subaru And Its Retailers

MENAFN - 3BL) CAMDEN, N.J., October 15, 2025 /3BL/ - Subaru of America, Inc. today announced its annual charitable Subaru Share the LoveEvent will return for the 18th consecutive year. Through this year's event, Subaru and its participating retailers will aim to reach a cumulative total of more than $350 million in donations to charitable organizations, including returning national partners: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals(ASPCA), Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, as well as over 830 local hometown charities picked by Subaru retailers across the country.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc: “As we kick off this holiday season, we're especially honored to give back to the causes we value deeply. Through our annual Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers across the country shine a light on the generosity and care that define the support of our communities. Inspired by what matters to our customers and our retailers, we're proud of the meaningful impact this event creates.”

For every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at any of the more than 640 Subaru retailers from November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's charity of choice.* Retailers can also add local hometown charities with causes important to their communities to receive at least an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased. Additionally, many retailers will donate $5 to their registered hometown charity for every qualifying Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period.

Over the last seventeen years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its participating retailers have already donated nearly $320 million to causes around the country and supported more than 2,700 hometown charities. To learn more, visit: .

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®)

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA. For more than 150 years, the ASPCA has been on the frontlines to save, transform, and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty, revolutionizing the way society cares for animals. The ASPCA is the voice for millions of animals across the country, and its commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. Through our partnership with the ASPCA during the Share the Love Event, Subaru has had a significant impact on the rescue, transport, well-being, and adoption of more than 142,000 animals across the country.

Make-A-Wish®

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope. The impact of just one wish has the power to transform the lives of everyone involved and helps wish kids and their families believe in better days ahead. Through our partnership with Make-A-Wish during the Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers have helped to grant the life-changing wishes of more than 3,900 kids with critical illnesses.

Meals on Wheels America

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Meals on Wheels America , the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based providers dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Through our partnership with Meals on Wheels during the Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers have helped deliver nearly 5 million meals and friendly visits to America's seniors.

National Park Foundation

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the National Park Foundation. As the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation generates private support and builds strategic partnerships to protect and enhance America's national parks for present and future generations. Through our partnership with the National Park Foundation during the Share the Love Event, Subaru is helping support and protect America's more than 400 national parks.

*Subaru of America, Inc. ("SOA") will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved hometown charities may also be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. In addition, for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered hometown charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered hometown charities for every qualifying Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period at participating retailers. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 9, 2026. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru/share . All donations made by SOA.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube .

###