India's Exports Reach $413.30 Billion In April-Sep, Up 4.45 Pc Amid Global Uncertainty
Total imports during the April-September period is estimated at $472.79 billion, registering a growth of 3.55 per cent, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
For the month of September, India's total exports (merchandise and services) is estimated at $67.20 Billion, registering a positive growth of 0.78 percent compared to September 2024.
Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in September include Electronic Goods, Petroleum Products, Engineering Goods, Rice, Marine Products and Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.
Electronic goods exports increased by 50.54 per cent from $2.07 billion in September 2024 to $3.12 billion in September 2025. Petroleum Products exports went up by 15.22 per cent from $4.30 billion in September 2024 to $4.96 billion in September.
While engineering goods exports increased by 2.93 per cent from $9.83 billion in September 2024 to $10.11 billion in September 2025, rice exports increased by 33.18 per cent from $0.69 billion in September 2024 to $0.92 billion in September 2025.
Marine products exports rose by 23.44 per cent from $0.63 billion in September 2024 to $0.78 billion last month, and drugs and pharmaceuticals exports increased by 2.56 per cent - from $2.56 billion in September 2024 to $2.62 billion in September 2025.
The estimated value of services export for September is $30.82 billion as compared to $32.60 billion in September 2024.
The Department of Commerce acknowledged the latest growth projections for India as published in the October 2025 update of the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook (WEO).
India's GDP growth is now projected to reach 6.6 per cent in 2025, followed by 6.2 per cent in 2026. This represents an upward revision for 2025 compared to the July WEO update, driven by strong performance in the first quarter of the fiscal year
India continues to be a bright spot in the global economy and the Department of Commerce will work in close coordination with concerned stakeholders to sustain this momentum and ensure inclusive, sustainable growth.
-IANS
