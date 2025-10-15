BROAD ARROW ZÜRICH AUCTION CATALOGUE FEATURES EXCEPTIONAL COLLECTOR CARS WITH VALUED SWISS PROVENANCE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SWISS-OWNED ICONS OF AUTOMOBILE HISTORY INCLUDES A 1966 FERRARI 275 GTB ALLOY WITH CONTINUED SWISS OWNERSHIP HISTORY | EXTREMELY DESIRABLE 1956 JAGUAR D-TYPE SHORT-NOSE THAT HAS BEEN WELL PRESERVED AND WIDELY ACKNOWLEDGED TO BE ONE OF THE MOST ORIGINAL IN EXISTENCE | AUCTION TAKES PLACE ON 1 NOVEMBER 2025 AT THE DOLDER GRAND HOTEL IN ASSOCIATION WITH AUTO ZÜRICH

Bicester, United Kingdon, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), presents its exceptional catalogue of collector cars for its first Zürich Auction, many of which have highly desirable Swiss provenance.

Broad Arrow is the official auction partner of the Auto Zürich motor show, taking place at Messe Zürich from 30 October - 2 November. On the grounds of the luxurious Dolder Grand Hotel, overlooking picturesque Lake Zürich, Broad Arrow will offer for sale more than 60 of the world's most collectable cars at its Zürich Auction on 1 November. The Broad Arrow Zürich Auction catalogue can be viewed here.

Among these very special automobiles are a highly revered 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy that was delivered new to Italauto SA in Lausanne and a 1956 Jaguar D-Type that is exceptionally unusual in that it has never been used in competitive motorsport. A rarely seen and unique Isdera Sbarro Espera Turbo S20E from the 1991 Geneva Motor Show is sure to attract great interest among collectors, as is the ex-Jo Siffert/Scuderia Filipinetti Lotus Formula Junior race car from the 1962 season. The 2024 Aston Martin Valkerie Spider , (Estimate: CHF 2'750'000 - 3'250'000) recently added as a highlight consignment to the auction, rounds the list of exceptional consignments for the auction.

“It is a great privilege to be able to present such an esteemed catalogue for our first Broad Arrow Zürich Auction,” says Joe Twyman , VP of Sales for Broad Arrow's EMEA Region.“It is testament to the special place Switzerland holds in the international collector car market that we have so many highly collectable automobiles with remarkable Swiss provenance. The Isdera Sbarro Espera Turbo S20E in particular is not only a unique Geneva show car, it has genuine Swiss pedigree that makes it extremely desirable for esteemed local collectors.”

1991 Isdera Sbarro Espera Turbo S20E (Estimate: CHF 140'000 - CHF 230'000. Offered without Reserve). Every creation that bears the name of Swiss automotive designer Franco Sbarro is special, and few more so than the Isdera Sbarro Espera Turbo S20E. Created by students at the École Espera Sbarro for the 2007 Geneva Motor Show, it features a beautiful and aerodynamic roadster body over the tubular chassis from the Isdera Imperator 108i. Powered by a tuned Mercedes-Benz 5.0-litre V8 with a five-speed manual transmission, this unique show car with its dramatic scissor doors, carbon fibre-lined interior and thundering performance, has been lovingly maintained and is a prime example of the style and individuality for which Sbarro is renowned.

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy (Estimate: CHF 2'200'000 - CHF 2'600'000). Launched at the Paris Salon in 1965, the second series of Ferrari's beautiful 275 GTB featured a“long nose” beneath which sat the highly respected Tipo 213 V12 engine. 454 examples were produced by Maranello, but even more desirable were the 60 lightweight alloy body versions, the 275 GTB Alloy. This example, chassis No. 08193 was delivered new to Italauto SA in Lausanne and as confirmed by renowned Ferrari historian, Marcel Massini, has enjoyed continuous Swiss ownership. It boasts matching chassis and engine numbers, a remarkably original interior and an enviable record of service and restoration work. Finished in stunning Rosso Rubino, this Ferrari Classiche Red Book certified 275 GTB Alloy is undeniably one of the most desirable of Ferrari's V12 grand tourers.

1956 Jaguar D-Type (Estimate: CHF 5'250'000 - CHF 6'250'000). Owned by a prominent Swiss collector since 1994, this is one of only 71 Jaguar D-Types to be produced and an even rarer short-nose model. Unlike many other D-Types, this highly desirable example of one of Jaguar's most iconic cars, has never been used in competitive motorsport, a fact that will undoubtedly create intense interest among international collectors.

2020 Bugatti Chiron Sport (Estimate: CHF 2'900'000 - CHF 3'200'000). Bugatti produced only 60 examples of its W16-powered Chiron Sport and this was delivered new to Bugatti Geneva. Capable of reaching an incredible 420km/h, this superb example has driven only 11,000km and is stunning in Blue Carbon over Deep Blue and Grigio leather upholstery. Its new owner will further benefit from a future service that will be conducted at the expense of the current owner.

1952 Ferrari 212 Europe Pinin Farina Coupe ( Estimate: CHF 800'000 - CHF 1'000'000 ). The story of chassis no. 0265 EU makes it one of the most famous of all cars to emerge from Maranello. It debuted on the Ferrari stand at the Geneva Motor Show in 1953 before being delivered to its owners, none other than Italian film director Roberto Rossellini and his wife, Ingrid Bergman. One of only 15 Pinin Farina-bodied coupé versions of the 212 Inter, it has a thoroughly documented history of US and European ownership and was Best in Class has been Best in Class at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and it has been presented at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. Ferrari Classiche certified, 0265 EU is a significant piece of Ferrari history combined with the romance of Hollywood.

1962 Lotus 22 Formula Junior ex-Jo Siffert/Scuderia Filipinetti (Estimate: CHF 100'000 - CHF 150'000. Offered Without Reserve). Jo Siffert famously made the switch from two wheels to four in 1960, taking his Lotus 20 to victory in the European Formula Junior Crown a year later. He subsequently signed with Scuderia Filipinetti and when their new Lotus 21 Formula 1 car wasn't ready, Colin Chapman loaned them an engine for this Lotus 22, making chassis no. 22-J-7 the only example homologated for F1. Siffert finished sixth in the Brussels Grand Prix, then with the original 1,100cc engine refitted, he took overall victory in the Vienna Grand Prix. Meticulously maintained by Fässler Racing and Graber Sportgarage, this remarkable piece of Lotus history has competed in multiple historic motorsport events and is eligible for competition with a valid FIA HTP until the end of 2025.

1993 Lamborghini Diablo Evolution GTR (Estimate: CHF 350'000 - CHF 450'000). Swiss aftermarket tuner Roland Affolter was renowned for his styling and engineering upgrades during the height of the 1990s supercar era. Delivered new in 1993, this striking Diablo received the full Affolter treatment as one of ten 'Evolution GTR' specification models he created. This rare and Swiss-registered Diablo features fixed headlights, a roof intake, adjustable rear wing, sculpted bumpers, three-piece modular wheels and quad exhaust outlets. A full cosmetic restoration in 2025 saw it finished in desirable Viola paintwork with a vibrant blue Alcantara interior. The famous 'telephone-dial' wheels have been added and with only 33,824km on the clock, this very individual Diablo presents a wonderful opportunity for a collector to perfectly celebrate the flamboyance that defined the supercar excesses of the 1980s.

1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Voll & Ruhrbeck Four-Door Cabriolet (Estimate: CHF 200'000 - CHF 300'000). Previously presented at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, this is believed to be the only Rolls-Royce Phantom III to feature exquisite bespoke coachwork by Voll & Ruhrbeck. Having been treated to extensive work between 2010-2019 at a cost of over CHF 100'000, this extremely desirable piece of motoring history has been in Swiss ownership since 2021 and has a remarkable documented history since new.

“These cars are some of the best examples in the international collector market,” says Paul Gaucher, Head of Consignments for Broad Arrow Switzerland.“It's especially exciting to be offering cars with such tremendous Swiss provenance as part of a catalogue that truly spans all motoring eras and reflects a wide range of desirable price points.”

Other highlights of the Broad Arrow Zürich Auction catalogue include:



1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 (Estimate: CHF 1'750'000 - CHF 2'000'000)

1994 Jaguar XJ220 (Estimate: 420'000 - CHF 470'000)

2007 Porsche 911 Turbo Gemballa Avalanche GTR 750 EVO-R (Estimate: CHF 150'000 - CHF 250'000) 2014 McLaren P1 (Estimate: CHF 1'100'000 - CHF 1'400'000)

