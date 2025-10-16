Jordan Participates In Arab Document Day Celebration In Doha

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- Jordan, represented by Nidal Al-Ahmad, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Culture and Vice-Chair of the UNESCO Memory of the World Committee for the Arab Region, took part in a ceremony organized by the Qatar National Archive on Thursday to mark Arab Document Day.According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Culture, the event was attended by Hala Jad, Minister Plenipotentiary from the Arab League, along with representatives of Arab countries, documentary heritage experts, and members of the diplomatic corps in Doha.The celebration featured a symposium titled "Manuscripts and Documents: The Arab Memory in World Archives," which highlighted the significance of endangered Arab manuscripts and documents, and explored ways to protect and register them in UNESCO's International Memory of the World Register.On the sidelines of the event, the Memory of the World Committee for the Arab Region held a meeting to discuss several key issues, including increasing Arab representation in the international register, reviewing the committee's strategic plan, and enhancing regional cooperation in preservation, digitization, and documentation.In his remarks, Al-Ahmad expressed pride in Jordan's participation in this Arab cultural event, stressing that the Kingdom attaches great importance to preserving documentary heritage and protecting cultural identity. He said Jordan's participation reflects its commitment to supporting joint Arab efforts in this field.Al-Ahmad noted that celebrating Arab Document Day is not merely symbolic, but a renewed expression of awareness of the collective memory of the Arab nation, emphasizing that "documents are not silent papers, but living testimonies that preserve the Arab human journey and record its creativity and achievements."He added that Jordan has recognized the value of documentation since its establishment, with state institutions foremost among them the National Library Department working to collect, organize, and safeguard national documents. This effort was reinforced by the National Documents Law No. (9) of 2017, which established a legal framework for the protection and management of documentary heritage under the supervision of the Minister of Culture, and strengthened cooperation with Arab and international efforts in this domain.Al-Ahmad also showcased Jordan's "Wathiq" digital platform, a national online archive designed to collect and preserve documents, photographs, and recordings of historical value. He explained that the platform encourages public participation in safeguarding national memory and making it accessible to researchers and future generations.He underlined that preserving Arab documentary heritage is a shared responsibility, calling for enhanced Arab cooperation in the areas of digitization, documentation, and legislative development, and emphasizing the need to embrace digital transformation and modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, to serve and sustain Arab archives.Al-Ahmad praised the Qatar National Archive's efforts in protecting Arab documentary heritage and commended the regional committee's role in coordinating initiatives and fostering collaboration among member states. He noted that Jordan's unanimous election earlier this year as Vice-Chair of the Arab Regional Committee reflects the Kingdom's active and respected role in supporting joint Arab cultural initiatives.