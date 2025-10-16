403
JAF Receive Czech Medical Aid For Patients In Gaza
Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF), represented by the Royal Medical Services, on Thursday received a shipment of medical aid donated by the Czech Republic, consisting of medicines and medical supplies to support patients in the Gaza Strip.
The handover ceremony was attended by the Assistant for Al-Hussein Medical City Affairs and Czech Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Kucerova, ahead of the shipment's dispatch to Jordan's field hospitals operating in Gaza.
The assistant for Al-Hussein Medical City Affairs said that receiving this large shipment of medical and relief supplies reflects the strong relations and ongoing cooperation between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the friendly Czech Republic.
He noted that the aid will be sent to Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians amid the severe shortage of medical supplies, reaffirming that the Royal Medical Services remain committed to their humanitarian mission and to providing essential medical support to the people of Gaza.
For her part, Ambassador Kucerova emphasized that the donation represents the solidarity of the Czech people and their support for the residents of Gaza, praising the Jordan Armed Forces' efforts and their distinguished role in delivering high-quality medical care through field hospitals in the Strip.
The donation aims to bolster humanitarian, relief, and medical efforts carried out by the Royal Medical Services to assist the injured and sick in Jordan's field hospitals in Gaza, reaffirming the spirit of international partnership and compassion in responding to the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people.
