This Winter, 'Gift Yourself Extraordinary' At Galaxy Macau And Discover The Luxury Resort's Biggest Winter Edition Ever

|
Outlet
|
Details
|
Date
|
Highlights
|
Price
|
CHA BEI
|
Festive Special Delicacies
|
Dec 8 - Jan 4
|
2 complimentary glasses of wine for every Beef Wellington ordered
|
From MOP98+ to MOP638+
|
Festive Afternoon Par-Tea
|
Dec 18 - Jan 4
|
/
|
MOP598+ for 2
|
Yule Log Workshop
|
Dec 21
|
90-minute workshop,
a cake and a 3-course set lunch
|
MOP488 per person
|
81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA
|
Festive Lunch and Dinner Set Menu
|
Dec 24 - Jan 1
|
A complimentary box of handcrafted chocolates
|
Lunch Set Menu:
4 courses menu - MOP1,200/person (add MOP300 for Winter Black Truffle)
Dinner Set Menu:
MOP3,800/person
4 courses menu
(exclusively available for 17:30 seating) - MOP2,600/person
|
The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill
|
Festive Special Dish
|
Dec 1 - Jan 4
|
"Porchetta" Italian Style Suckling Pig -
2 complimentary glasses of red wine with every order
|
MOP398+ per dish
|
gaga
|
Festive Surf & Turf Celebration Set Menu
|
Dec 1 - 31
|
2 complimentary glasses of red wine with every order
|
MOP788+ per set
|
Casa da Rosa
|
Festive Warming Drink
|
Dec 1 - 31
|
Apple Cinnamon Latte
|
MOP42 per cup
|
Passion. by Gérard Dubois
|
Festive à la carte dishes and pastries
|
Dec 1 - 31
|
/
|
From MOP38 to MOP85
|
Nagomi
|
Winter Afternoon Tea Set
|
Dec 1 - Jan 4
|
/
|
MOP598 for 2
|
Yamazato
|
Christmas Kaiseki
|
Dec 24 & 25
|
Sake pairing for an additional MOP638+
|
MOP1,880+ per person
|
New Year Kaiseki Dinner
|
Jan 1 - 3
|
Osechi Lunch Set
|
Jan 1 - 2
|
/
|
MOP680+ per person
|
Saffron
|
Christmas 8-Course Dinner Set
|
Dec 13 – Jan 1
|
Complimentary welcome cocktail
|
MOP888+ per person
|
Andaz Kitchen
|
Christmas Dinner Buffet
|
Dec 24 & 25
|
Reserve in advance to receive one bottle of sparkling wine
|
MOP688+
per adult;
MOP388+
per child
(6-12yrs)
|
New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet
|
Dec 31
|
MOP788+
per adult;
MOP488+
per child
(6-12yrs)
|
Andaz Bar
|
Countdown Party
|
Dec 31
|
DJ Kriel and live music from a vibrant duo
Free-flow package MOP299++,
Add MOP100++ for one glass of Champagne paired with 10g of caviar
|
Free Entry
|
Kyo Watami
|
Festive Dinner 8-course Set Menu
|
Dec 20 – Jan 2
|
/
|
MOP888+ for 2 persons
|
Raffles Lounge & Terrace
|
Christmas Set Menu
|
Dec 24 & 25
|
Complimentary customised 3D Raffles gift card & Petits Fours
|
MOP1388++ per person
|
New Year's Eve Set Menu
|
Dec 31
|
MOP1588++ per person
|
Long Bar
|
Countdown Party
|
Dec 31
|
/
|
From MOP388+ per person
|
Festive Special Drinks
|
Dec 16 - 31
|
/
|
From MOP128+ per glass
|
Café de Paris Monte-Carlo
|
Christmas Turkey Take Away Set
|
Dec 1 - 31
|
Succulent Roast Turkey / BBQ Pork Ribs
|
MOP1,688
(Portion for 6-8 diners);
MOP2,088
(Portion for 8-10 diners)
|
Lai Heen
|
Christmas 8-Course Degustation Menu
|
Dec 24 - 25
|
/
|
MOP1,688+ per person
|
The Ritz-Carlton Café
|
Festive Sunday Brunch
|
Dec 7, 14, 21, 25 & Jan 1
|
Free flow of a variety of drinks
|
Per adult: MOP698+ to 988+
Per child:
MOP328+
|
Christmas 5-Course Dinner
|
Dec 24 - 25
|
1 complimentary glass of select Champagne
Add MOP288+ for Caviar and Winter Truffle
Add MOP488+ for wine pairing
|
MOP988+ per person
|
Festive Turkey Takeaway Set
|
Now until Dec 31
|
Herb-Roasted Turkey / Orange Honey Glazed Ham;
With sides
|
MOP1,388
(Portion for 4 – 5 diners)
MOP1,788
(Portion for 6 – 8 diners)
|
The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge
|
A Memorable Christmas Afternoon Tea
|
Dec 1 -
Jan 2
|
Complimentary drinks
|
MOP538++ per person
(Tea or coffee)
MOP738++ per person
(2 glasses of Barons de Rothschild, Cuvee Ritz Brut Champagne, tea or coffee)
|
Festive Cocktails
|
Dec 1 - 30
|
/
|
From MOP138++
|
Urban Kitchen
|
Festive Dinner Buffet
|
Dec 1 – 23; 26 – 30; Jan 1
|
/
|
Per adult: MOP688+;
Per child: MOP340+
|
Christmas and New Year's Dinner Buffet
|
Dec 24, 25 & 31
|
1 complimentary bottle of G.H. Mumm Brut Grand Cordon Rouge Champagne per 2 adults
|
Dec 24 - 25
Per adult: MOP1,188+;
Per child: MOP495+
Dec 31
Per adult: MOP888+;
Per child: MOP395+
|
The Lounge
|
A Merry Seafood Celebration
|
Dec 1 - 31
|
1 complimentary bottle of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial Champagne
|
MOP1,288++ for 2
|
The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge
|
Countdown to Cabaret
|
Dec 31
|
/
|
Entrance Fee:
488++ includes 2 complimentary drinks
Table Package:
MOP1,688++ to MOP6,688++
