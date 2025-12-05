This Winter, 'Gift Yourself Extraordinary' At Galaxy Macau And Discover The Luxury Resort's Biggest Winter Edition Ever

The Festive Five, Galaxy Macau's lovable winter mascots, escort guests on a journey throughout Asia's award-winning luxury resort. Touching all with heartwarming fun and showering gifts, prizes and rewards along the way.

This exclusive experience is available to guests presenting shopping or dining receipts of MOP500 or more, a ticket to a Galaxy Arena, G Box or Broadway Theatre show, or a key card with key card holder from any of Galaxy Macau's nine luxury hotels.

“Gift Yourself Extraordinary” this festive season by shopping at Galaxy Promenade, spending MOP8,000 or more to join the lucky draw at the giant Gacha machine at Promenade Central for chances to win dining and shopping vouchers for a more rewarding festive season.

Electrifying performances and sophisticated music galas make Galaxy Macau the most exciting place to be this winter at a multitude of performance venues, including Macau's largest indoor arena – Galaxy Arena – heating up the vibes for the festive season.

This winter, embark on a festive culinary journey at Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel.

Wellness therapies nourish both body and soul this winter at Galaxy Macau's award-winning spas.