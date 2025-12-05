Base Launches Secure Chainlink-Powered Bridge To The Solana Blockchain

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Solana and Base Create Cross-Chain Bridge Using Chainlink Technology

Solana, the blockchain renowned for its high throughput and low transaction fees, has established a bridge to Coinbase 's Layer-2 solution, Base, leveraging Chainlink 's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). This development marks a significant step toward enhanced liquidity and seamless asset transfer between two major decentralized networks, signaling a move toward greater interoperability within the blockchain ecosystem.

Base announced the launch of the bridge on Thursday, emphasizing its role in connecting to Solana securely through Chainlink 's CCIP. The bridge is now live on mainnet for developers to begin integration, with rollouts planned for broader application use across platforms such as Zora, Aerodrome, Virtuals, Flaunch, and Relay. This infrastructure allows users to trade Solana's native tokens, SOL, and other Solana-based assets directly on Base, while developers can incorporate the bridge to support SPL tokens in their applications.

Solana, boasting assets worth approximately $9 billion, ranks as the second-largest blockchain by value locked, while Base, with assets totaling around $4.5 billion, holds the sixth position, according to DefiLlama. Both networks are popular for their ability to facilitate fast, low-cost trading and minting of memecoins, although recent activity trends differ: Solana's active addresses peaked at over 6 million in November 2024 but have since declined to around 2.4 million, indicating a slowdown in user engagement. Conversely, Base's active addresses have similarly decreased since June 2025, yet its transaction volume surged to nearly 407 million in November, reflecting a shift toward transaction activity despite user base contraction.

Solana active addresses have declined this year. Source: DefiLlama

Market Response Sees Minor Price Movements for SOL and LINK

The news of the cross-chain bridge did not significantly impact the price of Solana's SOL token, which dipped approximately 3% to below $140. The token has seen a decline of over 50% from its peak of more than $293 in January 2025. Chainlink's LINK experienced a similar 3% decline, now trading at around $14.30. Despite the launch of the first US-listed Spot Chainlink ETF, LINK remains down 73% from its record high near $53 in 2021, reflecting broad underperformance within the altcoin market cycle.

While the technology behind the bridge enhances interoperability and could increase cross-chain liquidity, market sentiment remains cautious, with minor price adjustments typical following such announcements. Both networks continue to explore expanded use cases beyond memecoin trading, signaling ongoing efforts to diversify their ecosystems in a rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.