Letsia Expands Investment Horizons Through Strategic Presence At GITEX 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In line with its commitment to exploring cutting-edge digital trends and expanding its investment portfolio, Letsia continues its strategic participation in GITEX Global 2025 , currently underway in Dubai. The event, now in its second day, has attracted top global tech firms, innovators, and venture capitalists.
Chairman Mohamed Rabie Moawad affirmed that Letsia's presence this year is driven by a purely investment-oriented vision, with the goal of identifying promising opportunities in artificial intelligence, smart education, fintech, and emerging technologies. The company's representatives have engaged with forward-thinking startups and innovative solution providers from over 100 countries. As part of its agenda, Letsia's team attended the Expand North Star 2025 -the world's largest gathering for startups and investors-held under the GITEX umbrella. Since its inception in 2016, the event has seen remarkable growth, with participating startups increasing from 350 to over 2,000, a growth rate of 471%. The number of investors has risen from 150 to 1,200, while international representation has expanded from 39 to over 100 countries. Letsia commended the exceptional organization of the event and expressed gratitude to the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy for their pivotal role in positioning Dubai as a global hub for the digital economy and innovation. The company also praised the leadership support behind the event, especially the visits by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , underlining the government's dedication to smart economic transformation. Through its presence at GITEX 2025, Letsia reaffirms its mission to be a key regional force in technology-led investment and a connector between capital, innovation, and impactful change.
