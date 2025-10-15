403
Kuwait Deputy PM Honors Lance Corporal For Dedication At Land Borders
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on Wednesday honored Lance Corporal Khaled Al-Dhafiri of the General Department of Land Border security, in recognition for his dedication and integrity.
The Ministry of Interior said in a press statement that Al-Dhafiri was honored for his success in thwarting an illegal entry attempt at Al-Salmi border checkpoint, where a person tried to infiltrate the country using an entry printout belonging to another individual.
Security checks later revealed that the suspect was wanted in several pending cases.
The ministry affirmed that this security achievement reflects the vigilance and professionalism of Land Border Security officers in safeguarding the country's borders and preventing unlawful crossings, praising their commitment and high sense of responsibility in upholding the law. (end)
