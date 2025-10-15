Rutte: Majority Of NATO Allies Back New Weapons Supply Mechanism For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced this during a press conference following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We started strongly with six allies funding the first PURL packages, and today we hear from ally after ally about new contributions. More than half of NATO allies have now signed up securing this crucial flow of support for Ukraine,” Rutte said.

He emphasized that Ukraine's security is directly linked to Europe's security, and therefore, support for Ukraine will continue - a commitment reaffirmed by NATO defense ministers during the meeting.

Commenting on the Alliance members' agreement to strengthen their own defenses, the NATO Secretary General said the bloc will continue to work closely with the European Union,“building on our unique strengths as we support to secure our skies in consent with both military and civilian stakeholders.”

Ukraine remains top priority for Bucharest and NATO allies - Romanian Defense Ministry

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth believes that strong statements alone are not enough to achieve peace - it requires powerful weapons.