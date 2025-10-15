Rutte: Majority Of NATO Allies Back New Weapons Supply Mechanism For Ukraine
“We started strongly with six allies funding the first PURL packages, and today we hear from ally after ally about new contributions. More than half of NATO allies have now signed up securing this crucial flow of support for Ukraine,” Rutte said.
He emphasized that Ukraine's security is directly linked to Europe's security, and therefore, support for Ukraine will continue - a commitment reaffirmed by NATO defense ministers during the meeting.
Commenting on the Alliance members' agreement to strengthen their own defenses, the NATO Secretary General said the bloc will continue to work closely with the European Union,“building on our unique strengths as we support to secure our skies in consent with both military and civilian stakeholders.”Read also: Ukraine remains top priority for Bucharest and NATO allies - Romanian Defense Ministry
As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth believes that strong statements alone are not enough to achieve peace - it requires powerful weapons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment