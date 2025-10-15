Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indo-Indonesian Maritime Drill Kicks Off


2025-10-15 10:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The fifth edition of the Indo-Indonesian Joint Bilateral Maritime Exercise kicked off in Southern Indian port city of Visakhapatnam, the military said on Wednesday.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of Defense said that the Indo-Indonesian Joint Bilateral 'Samudra Shakti 2025' kicked off at Visakhapatnam from 14-17 October.
Indinan Naval Ship Kavaratti which is an Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette of Eastern Fleet and the Indonesian Navy Ship KRI John Lie, a Corvette, are among the participating units in the exercise.
"The harbour phase features a range of activities aimed at building camaraderie and professional rapport that include cross deck visits, joint yoga sessions, friendly sports fixtures, professional subject matter expert exchanges," the statement said.
Dynamic and complex maritime operations aimed at increasing tactical coordination, including helicopter operations, air defence exercises, weapon firing drills, board, search and seizure exercises are planned for the sea phase.
Samudra Shakti is a major bilateral engagement aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening mutual understanding, and sharing best practices between the two navies. It also underscores the shared commitment of both nations towards maintaining stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. (end)
