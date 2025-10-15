Ensembleiq's Progressive Grocer Names 2025 Gennext Honorees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 107 emerging leaders under 40 chosen to receive honor

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ's Progressive Grocer has chosen its 2025 slate of GenNext honorees, the emerging leaders transforming the face of grocery retail.

View the GenNext honorees here .

The 107 GenNext honorees, all under the age of 40, come from companies across the spectrum of grocery, encompassing retailers, wholesalers, CPG companies and solution providers.

This year's GenNext honorees were determined following an extensive nomination and evaluation process. Nominators shared how young innovators, disruptors and difference-makers are already shaping the future, not only at their respective organizations, but also with regard to their colleagues, the industry and their communities.

“Every year, we are heartened by the number of excellent young leaders we get to read about while judging this contest,” noted Bridget Goldschmidt, Progressive Grocer's managing editor.“If this is the caliber of talent now entering the grocery sector, then the industry can look forward to continued success in the future.”

All of the 2025 GenNext honorees are featured in the October issue of Progressive Grocer and at ProgressiveGrocer They will also be recognized during Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact event, taking place Nov. 5-7 in Orlando, Fla., with a special awards ceremony for GenNexters on Nov. 6.

About Progressive Grocer

Progressive Grocer is the No. 1 business intelligence brand in the grocery industry, connecting the market's most important retailers. Through its leading industry reporting, digital platforms, research, relevant and focused events and sophisticated industry database, retailers turn to Progressive Grocer for guidance in navigating the fast-paced, ever-changing industry.

Stay connected with Progressive Grocer on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit .

Media Contact

Gina Acosta

Editorial Director and Associate Publisher, Progressive Grocer

...