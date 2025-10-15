403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Los Angeles Declares Local Emergency Amid ICE Operations
(MENAFN) In a decisive move Tuesday, Los Angeles County declared a state of emergency in response to ongoing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, citing economic instability and fear rippling through immigrant communities.
The county's Board of Supervisors approved the emergency declaration in a 4-1 vote, enabling the mobilization of additional resources for residents financially impacted by ICE raids, media reported.
Home to over 3 million immigrants, officials say the county has seen a sharp rise in fear and social disruption due to federal immigration enforcement. The raids have reportedly led to lower workplace attendance, economic strain, and disruptions in essential community services such as schools, hospitals, and religious centers.
“What’s happening in our communities is an emergency — and Los Angeles County is treating it like one,” said County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. “Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions.”
Tensions in the region have escalated since June, as anti-ICE protests continue across Los Angeles. Demonstrators have demanded the release of detained undocumented immigrants, with occasional confrontations erupting between protesters and police.
In response to the unrest, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard, blaming Democratic leadership for the protests and civil disorder.
The county's Board of Supervisors approved the emergency declaration in a 4-1 vote, enabling the mobilization of additional resources for residents financially impacted by ICE raids, media reported.
Home to over 3 million immigrants, officials say the county has seen a sharp rise in fear and social disruption due to federal immigration enforcement. The raids have reportedly led to lower workplace attendance, economic strain, and disruptions in essential community services such as schools, hospitals, and religious centers.
“What’s happening in our communities is an emergency — and Los Angeles County is treating it like one,” said County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. “Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions.”
Tensions in the region have escalated since June, as anti-ICE protests continue across Los Angeles. Demonstrators have demanded the release of detained undocumented immigrants, with occasional confrontations erupting between protesters and police.
In response to the unrest, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard, blaming Democratic leadership for the protests and civil disorder.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment