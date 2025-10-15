$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Julia Gaffield

Julia Gaffield


2025-10-15 09:05:23
  • Associate Professor of History, William & Mary
Julia Gaffield is Associate Professor of History at William & Mary and author of "Haitian Connections in the Atlantic World" (University of North Carolina Press, 2015) and "I Have Avenged America: Jean-Jacques Dessalines and Haiti's Fight for Freedom" (Yale University Press, 2025).

  • –present Associate Professor of History, William & Mary
  • 2012 Duke University, PhD History

