Julia Gaffield is Associate Professor of History at William & Mary and author of "Haitian Connections in the Atlantic World" (University of North Carolina Press, 2015) and "I Have Avenged America: Jean-Jacques Dessalines and Haiti's Fight for Freedom" (Yale University Press, 2025).

